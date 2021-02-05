Conor McGregor Gives Update On Swollen Shin Following Loss To Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor recently shared a picture of his swollen shin on his Instagram stories, highlighting how devastating those leg kicks from Dustin Poirier really were. The Notorious One was stopped by the Diamond in the second round of their rematch at UFC 257, courtesy of a barrage of left and rights. The former UFC interim lightweight champion entered Fight Island with a great gameplan as he slowed McGregor with a series of leg kicks, before taking over the bout.

The leg kicks were so devastating that not only they hindered McGregor’s movement, but also gave him a serious swelling on his right shin. In fact, a slow-mo video shows the exact moment McGregor's leg buckled as a result of those kicks. It can be seen that when the former double champion tried to launch an attack, he failed as the damage he took from the leg kicks stopped his movement completely.

McGregor injury update: Conor McGregor shows off his swollen shin

After the bout, McGregor was seen walking on a single crutch from his dressing room to the post-fight conference. Fans were truly concerned about McGregor’s health, but despite taking some major damage at UFC 257, the megastar was reportedly seen training a day after the fight. However, even 12 days after his return bout, the effects of Poirier's leg kicks are visible.

“My leg is completely dead, and even though I felt like I was checking them [Poirier's leg kicks], it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of my leg,” Conor McGregor said at the post-fight interview.

Conor McGregor spoke in depth about his defeat to Poirier in a lengthy Instagram post this week, admitting that he deserved to get his “legs kicked off” as he overlooked Dustin Poirier going into UFC 257. He said he was not fully focused as he was treating the Poirier bout as the precursor to a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao, giving the fight a one-dimensional approach.

McGregor injury update: Conor McGregor suspended for six months

Due to the vicious leg kicks, Conor McGregor allegedly sustained a right tibia/fibula injury, landing a six month (180-day) medical suspension as a result. However, according to a MixedMartialArts.com report (via Yahoo), The Notorious One could make a return soon if he gets his injuries cleared by a doctor.

Image Source: UFC, Conor McGregor/ Instagram