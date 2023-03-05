Conor McGregor Responds To Fighter Performing Famous Walk At UFC 285; 'I See A Champion'

Conor McGregor gets into the act after witnessing fellow Irish fighter Ian Garry copying his famous strut inside the Octagon. Garry got the win over his opponent via TKO and afterward celebrated his victory by performing Conor McGregor's famous Billionaire Strut. The Notorious one liked Garry's moves and took to Twitter to give his countryman a digital pat of his style.

During the early prelims of UFC 285, Ian Garry went up against Kenan Song in a Welterweight encounter. The fight was intense however, in the third round Garry came up with the goods to edge out as the winner. Following the fight, Garry celebration became the talking point as he brought back the Iconic walk of Conor McGregor.

Here's the stroll by the Ian Garry.

Reaction from Conor McGregor

The act by Ian Garry brought out an immediate reaction from Conor McGregor. McGregor, who became famous as Mystic Mac, channeled his Mystic avatar again to predict Garry as the future champion in UFC. "I see a champion", wrote McGregor on Twitter. McGregor is in attendance at UFC 285.

I see a Champion! 🇮🇪 https://t.co/IRSCfHMGeQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2023

Coach Conor doesn’t stop at #TUF31!



He’s getting in on the action at #UFC285! pic.twitter.com/6QEY4nZKY4 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) March 5, 2023

Ahead of this Tweet, McGregor mentioned Garry when the event started.

Ian Garry you little DAISY! ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2023

Moreover, even before the event started, Conor McGregor personally met Ian Garry at the weigh-in ceremony of UFC 285.

Ian Garry meets Conor McGregor … again. Lovely stuff. pic.twitter.com/i3YJdz45jL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2023

UFC 285 Match Card

UFC 285, which will mark the comeback of Jon Jones, exhibits a packed match card. Jones will face Ciryl Gane in the main event of the event. Valentina Shevchenko will face Alexa Grasso in the co-main event.

Main Card

Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Matesuz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Prelims