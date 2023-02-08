Conor McGregor UFC Return: When Exactly Can We Expect Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler?

Following the huge announcement by UFC President Dana White about the return of Conor McGregor at the start of the week, it is time to predict the month in which the biggest superstar of UFC will eventually make his famous walk in the Octagon again. UFC have confirmed that Conor McGregor will come back as a coach opposite Michael Chandler in the The Ultimate Fighter series in May, and afterward, the two coaches will battle it out in the ring. McGregor has been out due to the injury that was inflicted on him at UFC 257.

UFC fans around the world got a big surprise this week as it has been announced that the sport's most famous name will make his comeback later in the year. Per Dana White, the Irishman will be booked against Michael Chandler, however, White did not reveal the month in which the fight will happen. The unawareness regarding not knowing the exact date, allowed the fans and the MMA Fraternity to guess the fight date.

Conor McGregor Return Date

According to the assertions drawn and shared by fans on Social Media, McGregor's fight will not take place before August. What is the basis of this claim? As per the latest update, UFC's first champ-champ is yet to register himself back in the USADA pool. And it is a rule that to fight in the UFC an individual must spend at least 6 months in the testing pool. So, if McGregor enters the pool now, then he will become eligible in August. However, this does not indicate that the fight will happen in August. It may go further, but since it will take place in 2023 then with certainty it can be stated that Conor McGregor will greet the UFC ring at some point during the last quarter of 2023.

Given the way he had to leave the Octagon last time, fans are seemingly waiting for the Notorious one to come back and showcase his best. Moreover, having set up an image to deliver the best trash talk in the official pressers before the event, it would be a spectacle for the UFC fans to see what Conor McGregor brings to his mic game this time. All this would happen but the waiting period is long.