UFC 285 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane On TV And Online

UFC 285, the event that fight fans were eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. On the pay-per-view show, Jon Jones will make his much-anticipated comeback, he will face Ciryl Gane on the night. The two fighters will headline the mega-show and contest for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. Before Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, the co-main event fight will take place, in which UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will come out seeking another title defense. She will be up against the Mexican Alexa Grasso.

Ahead of the marquee fights, three more MMA brawls are lined up on the main card. The potential prospects for the Welterweight Strap Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov will square off on the night. The primary card also showcases a Lightweight fight and it is between Mateusz Gamrot and.Jalin Turner. Moreover, the Middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett has been entrusted to set the tone of the night.

All the action will take place inside the Octagon but as a viewer who would be present hundreds of miles away you can make use of several streaming services. So, with the showdown set to start soon, here are the details of UFC 285 live streaming, i.e., when and where to watch UFC 285: Jones Vs Gane live.

Where to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD in Hindi.

Where to watch live streaming of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match in India?

As for the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. There are various plans available to get a subscription to SonyLIV in the range of Rs 299 per month to Rs 999 per month. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of UFC.

What time is the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match?

The main card of UFC 285 will begin live at 8:30 AM on March 5, 2023, and as Jones vs Gane is the main event, therefore the fight will start after the culmination of the four fights that are scheduled to take place before.

How to Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the prelims and the pay-per-view can do so on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view will cost $74.99 for existing subscribers. The fight will begin live at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, 4 March 2023.

How to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the prelims and the main card can do so on the BT Sports Network. The clashes will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 while fans can also watch the fights using the live stream available on the BT Sport app. Monthly passes are available at £25 and they can be cancelled at any time. The match will begin live at 4:00 AM BST on Sunday, March 4, 2023.



