Conor McGregor Retires For 3rd Time In 4 Years, Claims 'UFC Does Not Excite Him Anymore'

The first double champion in UFC history and arguably the biggest star of the promotion, Conor McGregor dropped a bombshell over the weekend just after UFC 250 after he announced his intention of hanging up his gloves, as he does not intend to step in the octagon again. The 'Conor McGregor retires' news came as a shock to a number of UFC fans, as Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal also announced similar decisions over the week. While numerous UFC fighters and combat sports celebrities like Justin Gaethje and Floyd Mayweather have already slammed the Irish fighter in the wake of his decision, "The Notorious" explained the Conor McGregor retirement decision a day after he announced his decision.

UFC: Conor McGregor retires, reveals reason behind his decision

While interacting with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on ESPN, Conor McGregor appeared to be vexed as he went on to state that the sport does not excite him anymore. Conor McGregor earlier claimed that he was looking to feature in two more fights this year, but ‘The Notorious' stunned UFC fans by announcing a sudden retirement. Interestingly, this isn't the first Conor McGregor retirement. Back in 2016, the Conor McGregor retirement was announced by the Irish superstar after he lost to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that. All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I am going through opponents, options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There's’ nothing that’s exciting. They (UFC) should have just kept the ball rolling. I mean, why are they pushing (Khabib vs Gaethje) to September? They should have just done the fight- me and Justin for the Interim title- and just kept the ball rolling.” told Conor McGregor to ESPN.

Conor McGregor retires: What next for McGregor?

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

What next for McGregor is yet to be determined, as the Irish giant has overturned his retirement in the past to come back to fight in UFC. The ‘Conor McGregor UFC career’ has seen a lot of ups and downs, in which retirement callouts have been an inevitable part. While the Conor McGregor retirement took many by surprise, a number of fans took to social media to state the ones who are surprised should bide their time, since McGregor has previously shown that he is notoriously unpredictable.

Image courtesy: UFC