Conor McGregor Displays Ripped Physique On Instagram As He Searches For A New Opponent

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has rarely failed to surprise his fans while grabbing the spotlight frequently even without stepping foot in the octagon. Be it his unparalleled mic-skills, exceptional in-ring style, or his eyebrow-raising social media posts, Conor McGregor has always managed to grab the attention of his fans. The former UFC two-division champion never hesitates to flaunt his riches or his lifestyle on social media, and he has often made headlines for his Instagram posts and tweets. The Irish superstar has once again managed to grab the spotlight, as he recently gave fans a glimpse of his shredded physique on Instagram.

Conor McGregor flaunts his physique on Instagram

Conor McGregor took to Instagram and posted a picture flaunting a ripped physique as he bides his time in search of an opponent. While McGregor is yet to finalise the date of his return, he has already accepted an offer on Twitter to face Anderson Silva in a catchweight bout. In his previous fight against Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor competed at 170 lbs and it appears ‘The Notorious’ has no intentions of shedding weight anytime soon. 'The Notorious' posted the image without any caption, refusing to issue an open challenge to anyone this time around. However, his fans have been showering him with praise in the comments section.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

Although Conor McGregor has teased his return against Anderson Silva by accepting the super-fight offer, the matchup is yet to be put to paper. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been linked with various matchups including a welterweight clash against BMF Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Island. However, none of these fights has been confirmed. There were also rumours that Conor McGregor could land up in a fight against Nate Diaz to settle the trilogy fight but fans have been left hanging since, with UFC administrators and President Dana White refusing to make a public comment. A few days back, Dana White claimed that Conor McGregor should take a “back seat” at this point and see how things play out for him.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram