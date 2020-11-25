Conor McGregor Shares His Excitement After UFC Books Tony Ferguson Vs Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and expressed his excitement over Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira being booked for UFC 256. El Cucuy will return on December 12 after facing a loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Commenting on Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor wrote that it’s “excellent” news and asked Dana White and team to “stack up” the UFC 256 fight card.

Conor McGregor likes seeing competition between some of the lightweight division's best.



(via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/BFaDRzjduq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 24, 2020

Also Read l Khabib sends message to Dana White amidst UFC return rumours: “See you soon”

Tony Ferguson was looking for a bout for months so that he could get back in the win column after suffering his first loss in eight years. El Cucuy was on a 12-fight win streak before he was stopped by The Highlight. Now, a win over Charles Oliveira will increase his confidence and put him in at No 2 in the UFC lightweight rankings, next to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, a win over Charles Oliveira is far from an easy task as the Brazilian is currently on a seven-fight win streak. In his last bout at UFC Fight Night 170, Charles Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee via a guillotine choke in the third round, also winning the performance of the night bonus. On paper, Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira promises to be a banger. Unfortunately, the bout will be only three rounds as it’s the co-main event of UFC 256.

Also Read l UFC events: McGregor finally signs agreement to fight Poirier on January 23 at UFC 257

In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno. The champion just fought and defeated Alex Perez at UFC 255 on November 21. Moreno, on the other hand, last fought Brandon Royval at the same event and won via TKO in the first round.

Also Read l McGregor UFC return: Poirier on his mindset ahead of McGregor bout: “I just want to outsmart him”

Here’s how UFC 256 fight card looks after the inclusion of Ferguson vs Oliveira

Flyweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs Brandon Moreno

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Li Jingliang

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs Marvin Vettori

Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs Tecia Torres

Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs Gavin Tucker

Heavyweight bout.: Serghei Spivac vs Jared Vanderaa

Middleweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs Karl Roberson

Featherweight bout: Peter Barrett vs Chase Hooper

Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs Gillian Robertson

Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev vs Renato Moicano

Also Read l McGregor UFC return: Conor slams fans who criticised him for fighting Cerrone

Image Source: AP, UFC Instagram