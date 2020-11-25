Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Message To Dana White Amidst UFC Return Rumours: “See You Soon”

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently sent a message to UFC President Dana White which has taken the MMA world by storm. The undefeated UFC lightweight champion last fought at UFC 254 where he retained his belt by defeating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission - taking his MMA record to 29-0 in the process. After that bout, Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from the sport.

While talking to commentator Jon Anik in the post-fight interview, The Eagle said that he made a promise to his mother that his fight with Gaethje would be his last, citing the death of his influential father Abdulmanap as the reason. Abdulmanap passed away in July due to complications arising from COVID-19. Khabib Nurmagomedov also broke down in tears after the bout, while remembering his father, who also played a huge part in his successful career as his head coach.

Despite this, Dana White has been adamant that the undefeated Russian could return for one last fight. At UFC 255 post-fight conference, Dana White revealed that he’s giving some time to Khabib to recover and the two would talk very soon. “I am not saying that he is going to 100 per cent come out for 30-0, but I get the feeling that he will,” Dana White told ESPN.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to Dana White

After hearing that Dana White’s UFC 255 comments, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and replied by writing, “see you soon Dana White”. With the caption which heavily teased his UFC return, Khabib Nurmagomedov also shared a picture from the UFC 254 pre-fight conference where he can be seen with the UFC supremo. Dana White then reacted on Nurmagomedov’s post with two fist emojis, citing that he’s looking forward for the meeting.

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s message

Within a few hours, the post went viral, with fans predicting what the two could talk about. While some asked Dana White to book a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, others asked The Eagle to fight or mentor the next season of TUF with Georges St-Pierre. Whatever happens, fans can’t wait for the UFC lightweight champion to return to the octagon.

Image Source: AP, Khabib Instagram