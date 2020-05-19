Conor McGregor Offers Prayers For Firefighters Risking Their Lives Amid LA Explosion

The unfortunate explosion in downtown Los Angeles compelled firefighters to go through a fiery wreck which melted their helmets and set their coats on fire on Saturday. As per reports, 12 firefighters have already been injured and have been taken under medical care. While a criminal investigation is already under process regarding the root cause of the explosion, UFC superstar Conor McGregor expressed his condolences and support for the firefighters who have been maimed while serving the community.

UFC: Conor McGregor shows concern over LA explosion

Praying for all affected by these fires! LA ❤️🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2020

The LA explosion has shaken the United States while the country is already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic since months. ‘The Notorious’ expressed his concern over the fighters battling the LA explosion. Conor McGregor tweeted multiple messages in solidarity and stated that he has massive respect towards the firefighters. The UFC world champion also claimed he was donating at least a million every year to the firefighters. “This is heartbreaking. This is why @TheNotoriousMMA @ProperWhiskey donate at least a million/year to our brave men & women who risk their lives by running into a burning building while we are all running out. 11 firefighters injured, but all expected to make a full recovery!” wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

LA explosion leaves city panicking

According to official reports, the blaze is assumed to have its roots at Smoke Tokes Wholesale Distributor - a supplier of butane honey oil. Though firefighters immediately responded to the scene after being made aware of the incident, within minutes the blaze accelerated and reportedly appeared to uncontrollable for a while. However, firefighters were on the frontlines and managed to bring things under control. However, 12 firefighters were reportedly injured in the process.

UFC: Conor McGregor's next fight

Conor McGregor has already announced that he is going to step into the UFC octagon in July. However, the Irish superstar is yet to name his upcoming opponent as he has currently been taking shots at numerous fighters on social media. Though none of the shots has resulted in a match being set up, UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor will face BMF Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Island next.

