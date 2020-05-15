Conor McGregor Makes A Promise To Mike Tyson Over future Fight With Floyd Mayweather 

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has promised boxing legend, Mike Tyson he will 'crack the puzzle' to beat Floyd Mayweather Jr in an 'inevitable rematch'. Mike Tyson praised Conor McGregor for his agility and spirit to last 10 rounds in 2017 against one of the greatest boxers in history, Floyd Mayweather. It was the first time Conor McGregor stepped into the boxing ring and 'The Notorious' is seemingly awaiting the second of his crossover fights with the 50-0 retired boxing champion.

ALSO READ: Who Will Mike Tyson Fight Next? Iron Mike To Reignite Rivalry With Evander Holyfield?

Conor McGregor responds to Mike Tyson

Earlier this week, UFC fighter Conor McGregor took to Twitter and responded to the heavyweight legend's comments on his fight with Mayweather back in 2017. Mike Tyson lauded McGregor for his ability to step into a competitive boxing bout for the first time against the 'greatest fighter of the last 100 years'. However, Conor McGregor made a bold promise to Mike Tyson about returning to boxing for an 'inevitable rematch' against Mayweather.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson Recouped £2.4m Fine For Biting Evander Holyfield’s Ear By Taking Pics With Fans

Making his boxing debut against Mayweather on August 26, 2017, who was then 49-0, Conor McGregor lasted 10 rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, before a TKO handed Mayweather the 50th win of his career. However, the UFC superstar claimed that he now has sufficient knowledge of the sport and his future opponent. The 31-year-old Irishman swore on his life to 'crack the puzzle' and defeat the retired Floyd Mayweather. Conor McGregor also sent his wishes to 'Iron Mike' upon hearing the news of the Mike Tyson boxing return.

Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.

I promise my life on it.

It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ https://t.co/NDrVnEaukm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson's First Coach Teddy Atlas Recalls Holding Boxer At Gunpoint At The Age Of 15

McGregor vs Tyson: Mike Tyson boxing return

The Mike Tyson boxing return news sent boxing fans across the globe into a frenzy. Fans were then left wondering whether the McGregor vs Tyson fight would take place in the near future as the 53-year-old confirmed the news of his boxing return last week. Here is Mike Tyson showing off his boxing skills in a video confirming his return to the sport.

ALSO READ: Hearn Questions Integrity Of Allowing Mike Tyson Boxing Return