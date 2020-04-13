Conor McGregor Thrills Indian Fans Amid Coronavirus Crisis With 'God Bless India' Message

Conor McGregor has once again showcased his affection for his Indian fanbase as he went on to retweet a fan's post which said, “God Bless Conor”. The UFC superstar wasted no time in retweeting the post along with the caption “God Bless India” and Indian fans were thrilled to get a reply from Conor McGregor, arguably the biggest name in the combat sports community. Here’s how an Indian fan gained Conor McGregor’s attention which ultimately turned out to be a ‘well-wish’ for India.

UFC: Conor McGregor says ‘God Bless India’ via Twitter

An Indian fan named Arush Sachdev tweeted a picture of Conor McGregor’s very own Proper 12 whiskey bottle. Though Proper 12 legal dispensaries are yet to be opened in India, Proper 12 is still available in the country via online order and e-transaction. The fan posted the picture from his Twitter handle and captioned “God bless Conor @TheNotoriousMMA @ProperWhiskey” holding the Proper 12 bottle.

A few moments later he got his post retweeted by Conor McGregor himself. Not only did Conor retweet the post, he further sent a heartfelt message to India. Conor McGregor has a massive fanbase in India and his retweet has meant that the Irish fighter has endeared himself to his Indian fans.

Coronavirus India update

According to medical reports, India could possibly become the next global hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic. The nation has already reported above 8,000 cases with 289 reported fatalities and 972 recoveries. The numbers in Conor McGregor’s home country Ireland are along similar lines as they have also surpassed 8,000 cases with a reported death toll of 320 and 25 recoveries.

