Conor McGregor Promises To Win One Of The Latest UFC Belts During Fan Interaction: Watch

other sports

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was recently spotted posing with the demo version of a brand new UFC title during his visit to the Pari Match gym.

Conor McGregor

Two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor believes that he would have been a three-division world champion by now if his MMA training would have begun by the age of 10. However, Conor McGregor still feels that he can be a three-division world champion; all he requires is a little bit of time from his fans. The UFC superstar recently visited the Pari Match gym where he interacted with a number of young MMA fighters and inspired them to continue their hard work for becoming future UFC champions. In the process, Conor McGregor got his hands on the demo model of the newly designed UFC belt and the ‘Notorious One’ could not help himself and placed the belt over his shoulder. Here’s how Conor McGregor looked with a brand new UFC belt.

UFC: Conor McGregor UFC belts as he gets his hands on a demo version

According to the two-division UFC world champion, he is "definitely" going to win another title in UFC and seemed extremely confident while claiming the same. “I am going to get one of these, make no mistake about it,” said Conor McGregor as he was spotted posing with the demo UFC title at Pari Match. The Irish fighter than headed towards the training room where numerous young MMA fighters were waiting for him.

Not only did Conor McGregor inspire them, but he also stated that the young kids are far more skilled and lucky than he was. According to Conor, it won’t be surprising if some of the young kids of Pari Match manage to become UFC champions in the future. Conor further said that he would have been a three-division world champion if he would have been privy to all the advanced technologies in MMA in his early days. However, he is still confident about becoming the three-division world champion at some point in his UFC career.

(Image courtesy: The Mac Life Official)

