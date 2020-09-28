Conor McGregor's Fight Against Manny Pacquaio Has Been "agreed", Claims McGregor's Trainer

MMA fans were greeted with an exhilarating bit of news this week as they woke up to the news that Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao is bound to happen in 2021. The Notorious himself broke the news when he shared a tweet revealing talks with Pacquiao's camp are progressing at pace. According to McGregor's coach and good friend, John Kavanagh, both fighters have agreed to a fight, with the two parties now ironing out the finer details of the super fight.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Speaking to Boxing Productions TV, Kavanagh said, "I do know it's in the works. I believe both boxers have agreed fundamentally, behind the scenes there are a lot of terms and conditions and legal teams and managers to work out the fine details but I believe it will happen."

Audie Attar, who represents both McGregor and Pacquiao, told ESPN last week that the fight could take place in December or early 2021. According to Kavanagh, however, early 2021 seems to the perfect timeline for the fight to take place.

Kavanagh was part of the coaching team in 2017 when Conor McGregor made his professional boxing debut in 2017 - a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather. The 43-year-old Irish coach expects to play a part in McGregor's training once again. "It looks like I'll be coaching boxing again. I'll play a part but it will be mostly Owen and Phil Sutcliffe, Conor's long-time boxing coach from Crumlin Boxing. The bulk of the work will be done with those guys but I always have a hand in there."

McGregor vs Pacquiao in the Middle East?

McGregor vs Pacquiao was also confirmed by the Filipino's camp last week. "It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and McGregor is now starting to move on. Again, as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one," Jason Jyke, Pacquiao's assistant, said in a statement released on Saturday.

Jyke further confirmed that Manny Pacquiao, currently serving his six-year term as the Senator of the Phillippines, will be fighting Conor McGregor next year. The major portion of his earnings will be dedicated towards COVID-19 relief in the Phillippines.

He last stepped inside the ring in 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title. Pac-Man holds a career boxing record of 62 wins, 7 losses and two draws. One of his losses came against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. Billed as the Fight of the Century, Mayweather scored a win via unanimous decision.

As for Conor McGregor, the 32-year-old announced his retirement from UFC earlier this year due to the lasting effect of the pandemic. McGregor's last fight inside the octagon came earlier this year in January when he scored an impressive TKO win over Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds.

(Image Credits: Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao Instagram)