Conor McGregor Leaks Dana White's DMs, Reveals Potential Opponents Before Retirement

Retired UFC star Conor McGregor shared a string of posts to Twitter on Friday, revealing screenshots of the text exchanges he had with UFC President Dana White prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The screenshots shed light on the series of conversations he had with White regarding potential match-ups in UFC before The Notorious suddenly announced his retirement.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Looks Like Old Self In Latest IG Post, UFC Fans Label It 'vintage Look'

McGregor vs Diego Sanchez? McGregor leaks Dana White DMs

One was his tweets was directed to Diego Sanchez, who earlier this week, openly challenged Conor McGregor to a fight. The 51-year-old is set to face Jake Matthews at UFC 253. During this week's pre-fight press conference, Sanchez said he has only three more fights left before his UFC contract expires and that he wants to “finish strong" by facing McGregor.

In his response, McGregor revealed a chat he had with Dana White in February. Fresh after beating Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds, the 32-year-old was looking for another quick fight. The screenshots revealed McGregor pitched an idea of facing Diego Sanchez in Dublin, something which was quickly rebuffed by the UFC president.

The texts also show that McGregor was gunning to get back inside the octagon in May with Justin Gaethge also mentioned as one of the fighters he requested. However, White denied his request, saying he wanted the Irish MMA star to fight during International Fight Week in July.

To Diego Sanchez...

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Also Read | Conor McGregor Net Worth 2020, Endorsements, Family Life And UFC Retirement

In a separate tweet, McGregor revealed the chat he had with White about him being a replacement fighter for the then-scheduled-for-April UFC 249 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. The chat shows McGregor was not remotely interested in being a fill-in fighter, instead, he wanted an event to be built around him.

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

3 weeks post my last record breaking event, I was campaigning for another blockbuster McGregor event to take place.

Sad about my season I must say 😔 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Also Read | Conor McGregor Called Out By Diego Sanchez As UFC Star Wants To Retire Against Notorious

Conor McGregor took everyone by surprise when he announced his retirement from UFC back in June - his third such announcement in the last four years. Despite the announcement, the former two-division champ is often among the headlines with reports of a potential return by early next year.

While none of the reports came to fruition, the Irish fighter himself revealed his next opponent. McGregor said he set to step inside the boxing ring, this time to face Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East. According to McGregor's agent, Audie Attar, the negotiations are in its advanced stages, but the deal is yet to be completed. Attar said the super fight could take place sometime in December or early 2021.

McGregor's professional boxing debut came in 2017 where he lost to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather via technical knockout (TKO).

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Also Read | Conor McGregor Snubbed By Dana White As Jon Jones Named GOAT By UFC Chief

(Image Credits: Conor McGregor Instagram)