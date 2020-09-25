Conor McGregor Called Out By Diego Sanchez As UFC Star Wants To Retire Against Notorious

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez (31-12-0) recently interacted with the media ahead of his welterweight bout in the upcoming UFC 253 PPV. The Nightmare will go up against 26-year-old Jake Matthews in what will be his 42nd professional MMA fight. In his two-decade-long career, Diego Sanchez has seen ups and downs aplenty but is still as competitive as ever.

Sanchez is currently on a 3-1 run in his last four fights and before taking on Matthews, he outlined that he wants to have some “legend fights” before his UFC contract expires. Sanchez said after UFC 253, he has only three more fights left and wants to “finish strong, finish healthy.”

Also Read l McGregor retirement: Conor looks like old self in latest post, fans label it 'vintage look'

Diego Sanchez calls out Conor McGregor and the Diaz brothers

When asked who he sees as his final three opponents, Diego Sanchez first said that he wants to fight Nick Diaz, who’s been teasing his return for months. He then picked Nick’s brother Nate Diaz, claiming that The Stockton Slugger will be a perfect opponent for him. While picking his last opponent, Diego Sanchez said he likes to “shoot for the moon” before calling out Conor McGregor to a fight. Sanchez stated that he envisions himself dominating his last three fights and if Conor McGregor accepts his challenge, then he’ll be waiting.

“That’s my dream, that’s my vision. As I build my legacy and his does what his does, I’ll be waiting if he (Conor McGregor) wants to do it at the end of the road,” Diego Sanchez.

Also Read l McGregor retirement: Conor mentally unstable, Chimaev will put him in wheelchair: Ali

Conor McGregor UFC return: Will McGregor come out of retirement?

In January 2020, Conor McGregor made his return and defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246. After that, Conor McGregor retired from the sport for the third time, claiming that the game doesn’t excite him anymore. Even though a fight against Diego Sanchez has a very small chance of happening, fans believe that The Notorious One could indeed return and go after Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz or Justin Gaethje. Earlier, UFC president Dana White also confirmed the news of Conor McGregor’s potential return but made it clear that the former UFC Champ-Champ would not be returning to fight.

Also Read l McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor to make UFC return in 2021?

Also Read l McGregor retirement: Conor photographed when police raided his £3 million yacht

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Diego Sanchez / Instagram