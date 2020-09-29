Conor McGregor's Insane Diet REVEALED As The Notorious Starts Training For Pacquiao Fight

Conor McGregor is back from his vacation in Corsica. The Notorious has officially kickstarted his training regimen as he looks to get back to his deadly fitness before going toe-to-toe with boxing legend Manny Pacquaio. Negotiations for McGregor vs Pacquiao are reportedly progressing at pace and both camps have confirmed that the super fight can be scheduled in December or early-2021.

The 32-year-old Irish MMA star has already shared glimpses of his workouts on social media where he showed off his extreme new look with a shaved head and beard. McGregor, who announced his retirement earlier this year, will likely be training at Crumlin Boxing with Owen & Phil Sutcliffe. His longtime coach John Kavanagh is also expected to play a part in formulating a workout plan.

A good days work today on the program. @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/61nABXoSwp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

While McGregor's workout seems to be on point, it is no secret that the former two-division UFC champion will be going all-out with his diet, which will play a crucial role for McGregor to maximise his output in the gym. With that said, here's a look at the insane 'McGregor diet' that will fuel his intense workout sessions:

Conor McGregor diet

Like most top athletes, McGregor's diet changes with respect to his bodyweight goal. Whether the 32-year-old needs bulking or cutting or sometimes both is decided by his longtime nutritionist and diet coach George Lockhart. Also, when on diet, McGregor avoids eating take away food, instead of supplementing himself with natural foods like meat, fish, veggies and nuts.

A major proportion of his 4000 or so daily calories requirement is fulfilled by proteins which generally consist of good quality meat, fish, eggs, and supplements. For carbs, The Notorious relies on healthy carbohydrates like sweet potato, oats and butternut squash. Additionally, the 32-year-old fulfils his daily macro/micronutrient requirements by consuming healthy items like Greek yoghurt and nuts packed with fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals.

Conor McGregor is also known to be a follower of Sirtfood Diet - foods containing sirtuins, a type of protein found in plant foods that boosts metabolism and helps curb appetite among other benefits. When it comes to supplementation, the Irishman generally relies on protein supplements, with BSN's Syntha-6 being his preferred choice.

Sustaining on a diet for a longer duration means McGregor is forced to abstain from some of his favourite food items. Speaking to The Toronto Sun, McGregor revealed he has a sweet tooth, but cannot indulge in his love for cakes and dark chocolates, except if it is part of his cheat meal. However, one thing McGregor does include in his diet is a fine whiskey, usually from his own Irish whisky brand Proper No. Twelve. Conor McGregor likes to enjoy whiskey with his dinner, which according to him, is a fitting end to a day's worth of hard work.

(Image Credits: Conor McGregor Twitter)