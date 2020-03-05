Corona Virus: AFI Bars Athletes To Go Out Of Camps Or Train With Outsiders

In light of the outbreak of the new coronavirus and an increasing number of cases of infections around the country, Athletics Federation India has issued strictest possible advisory -- the Dos and the Don'ts -- to the athletes which bar them from going outside the camps, meet anyone, attend public or private parties and train with any athletes from outside the camp. The advisory was issued after a top-level meeting was held at the AFI office in Delhi on Thursday.

The committee issued the following advisory for the Chief Coach, Deputy Chief Coach, National Campers, Coaches and Support Staff deputed at various camps in India-

'Strictly follow WHO Health Advisory'

Athletes are NOT allowed to go out of the camps Athletes are NOT allowed to attend any private or public functions Athletes are NOT allowed to train with anyone from outside the camps Ensure Non-campers are not training with the Campers and separate time slot be allotted to them Report to medical centres immediately if symptoms of flu or other sickness are noticed Strictly follow WHO Health Advisory as follows:

Avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections;

Wash your hands frequently, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment;

Avoid unprotected contact with farm or wild animals

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practise cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash their hands)

READ | CAC recommends Sunil Joshi as chairman of national selection committee

READ | Ashish Kumar advances to quarters of Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers

The committee also decided that if an athlete, coach or supporting staff is joining the camp after leaving, a mandatory medical check-up is to be carried out by medical team present at the camp before he/she is allowed to join the camp.

READ | Sakshi Chaudhary moves into quarters of Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers

READ | SAI issues advisory to NSFs on Coronavirus; says athletes' health comes first