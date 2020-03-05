Corona Virus: AFI Bars Athletes To Go Out Of Camps Or Train With Outsiders

In light of the outbreak of the new coronavirus and an increasing number of cases of infections around the country, Athletics Federation India has issued strictest possible advisory -- the Dos and the Don'ts -- to the athletes which bar them from going outside the camps, meet anyone, attend public or private parties and train with any athletes from outside the camp. The advisory was issued after a top-level meeting was held at the AFI office in Delhi on Thursday.
The committee issued the following advisory for the Chief Coach, Deputy Chief Coach, National Campers, Coaches and Support Staff deputed at various camps in India-
READ | CAC recommends Sunil Joshi as chairman of national selection committee
READ | Ashish Kumar advances to quarters of Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers
The committee also decided that if an athlete, coach or supporting staff is joining the camp after leaving, a mandatory medical check-up is to be carried out by medical team present at the camp before he/she is allowed to join the camp.
READ | Sakshi Chaudhary moves into quarters of Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers
READ | SAI issues advisory to NSFs on Coronavirus; says athletes' health comes first