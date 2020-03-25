COVID-19: Ronaldo, Messi, Roger Federer Make Significant Contributions To Battle Pandemic

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has infected 440,321 people so far and caused 19,752 deaths. Several countries have imposed a lockdown and stepped up their efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Healthcare systems across the globe have been battling the virus conducting rigorous testing to detect positive cases at the earliest and provide symptomatic treatment to those infect. Amid this outbreak which has brought the entire world to a near standstill, several sports stars have stepped up to the occasion making donations to provide relief to those affected.

Messi, Ronaldo donate one million Euro

Widely regarded as one of the best football players, Lionel Messi on Tuesday donated one million euros that will be split between Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical centre in Argentina. On the other hand, Messi's arch-rival and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo are funding three Intensive Care Units (ICU) for Coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal by contributing one million Euros.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Extends Wishes On Gudi Padwa, Urges Everyone To Stay Home Amid The Crisis

Meanwhile, Tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday announced that he and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million Swiss Francs to battle the COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, Federer wrote, "These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy," he added.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Urges Citizens To Stay Home And Unite In The War Against COVID-19

Several sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While LaLiga and Serie A have been postponed indefinitely, the tennis calendar has also come to a virtual standstill.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo, Agent Donate Intensive Care Units To Portuguese Hospitals

READ | Novak Djokovic Supports Olympics Postponement; Shares A Throwback Picture