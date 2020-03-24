Sachin Tendulkar Urges Citizens To Stay Home And Unite In The War Against COVID-19

Former Indian cricket team legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged citizens to unite in the war against COVID-19. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete pan-India lockdown for 21 days. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar stated that simple things are often the hardest to do because they require consistent discipline and determination and a simple task of staying home can help save millions of lives.

Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination.



Hon‘ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives.



Let’s all unite in this war against #COVID19. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 24, 2020

Earlier, Indian team skipper Virat Kohli also urged citizens to follow the instructions of the government and requested citizens to stay inside their home for the next 21 days. Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle tweeted that he had never thought he would live to see a lockdown that depends entirely on us, and the services made available, to succeed. The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' also mentioned that for him supplies are the key and he is optimistic everyone can manage that which will bring one and all together and make everyone stronger eventually.

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand over 520, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days, is very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

