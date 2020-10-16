Cowboys Fans Question Decision To Sign Garrett Gilbert Over Free Agent Colin Kaepernick

Fans are questioning Dallas Cowboys' decision to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the Cleveland Browns. Gilbert, who was assigned to the Browns' practice squad, was acquired by the Cowboys to provide in his position after starting quarterback Dak Prescott was ruled out for the season after picking up an injury during Sunday's 37-34 win over New York Giants.

The #DallasCowboys are signing veteran QB Garrett Gilbert — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 13, 2020

Dak Prescott, 27, was stretchered off the field on Sunday after he was brought down by Giants' defensive back Logan Ryan in the third quarter. His injury was later confirmed to be a compound fracture and dislocation of the right ankle. Prescott underwent successful surgery on Sunday but is not expected to be back until four to six months.

Prescott's injury means Andy Dalton, 32, will be asked to step to the plate and lead the franchise as the starting quarterback throughout the course of the 2020 season. The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback joined Dallas earlier this year, signing a one-year contract worth up to $7 million. Cowboys rookie Ben DiNucci will move up to the backup role, while Gilbert would be expected to serve as the No.3.

Fans disappointed as Cowboys ditch Kaepernick in favour of Gilbert

Fans of the franchise were left scratching their heads after the Cowboys overlooked free agent Colin Kaepernick in favour of acquiring Garrett Gilbert. Although Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, fans are seemingly convinced that the 32-year-old would have been a much better addition to the roster than Gilbert.

Garrett Gilbert, 29, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2014. In six years in the NFL, he has appeared in six career games with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, completing 2 of 6 passes for 40 yards.

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick served as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers between 2011 and 2016. Kaepernick, known for stellar rushing game, holds the NFL record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game (181 yards) and in a single postseason (264 yards). Colin threw for 12,271 passing yards in his career for 72 touchdowns.

The only thing going against Kaepernick is his absence from the league since 2016. While he exited the NFL on controversial terms - due to 'Take a Knee' protests - the recent Black Lives Matter movement resulted in a change of stance over his NFL status. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has even publicly urged clubs to offer a contract to the player. The quarterback was linked to several franchises before the start of the season, but nothing failed to materialise.

Unsurprisingly, fans were left disappointed with the Cowboys' decision to move for Garrett Gilbert over Colin Kaepernick:

Hate to admit it but Kaepernick is probably better than thus dude that no one has ever heard of — Nnyl Ttocs (@slwebster27) October 13, 2020

Do you need Kap's phone number? Someone please hook them up. How do teams continue pass him over for practice squad QB's that haven't even played one full game. — Benjamin Wilder (@WilderBenjamin) October 13, 2020

So we aren’t even gonna look at @Kaepernick7 at all??? Cool....cool — Socially Distant (@MadMike4883) October 13, 2020

NFL owners when they needs a QB pic.twitter.com/zn0kq4TR3i — Dave Podnar (@ProfPod) October 13, 2020

So Colin Kaepernick doesn't bring more to the table in today's athletic quarterback culture. Smdh! pic.twitter.com/MxmBp3hfAt — JROCK (@jrock8898) October 13, 2020

