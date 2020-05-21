Cowboys Offer Dak Prescott 5-year, $175 Million Contract Extension: Report

Dallas Cowboys are reportedly desperate to tie quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract. During the offseason, Cowboys placed an exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, affording the franchise another year to negotiate a contract with the quarterback. According to the latest reports, Cowboys have offered Prescott a mammoth 5-year contract worth $175 million. This would make Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the league with an annual salary of over $35 million.

Dak Prescott contract: Cowboys offer a massive extension

Having joined the franchise in 2016, Dak Prescott played out his rookie contract last season. One of Cowboys' most influential players, the franchise subsequently placed an exclusive franchise tag on him, which reportedly pays him around $31.4 million. Earlier in March, NFL Network reported Cowboys and Prescott's representative had re-engaged in contract negotiations which could result in a massive payday for the 26-year-old.

The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have reengaged on long-term contract talks, and sources say the two sides are communicating and would like to work out a deal. With a contract this complex, there are so many details, it’s difficult to gauge where it stands. But they are working. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2020

According to Pro Football Talk, the Cowboys have offered Prescott the aforementioned $175 million five-year deal. However, the reports claim Prescott is willing to only sign a four-year deal with the franchise. If the Cowboys were to agree on the fifth year, they would reportedly have to pay north of $45 million in that fifth year.

Dak Prescott's current $31.4 million franchise tag makes him the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson is currently the highest-paid quarterback in the league with an annual average value (AAV) of $35 million. With the new Dak Prescott contract, he could well enter the 2020 NFL season as the highest-paid quarterback.

Dak Prescott contract: Cowboys offer to keep QB at the franchise

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016 and has played all of 64 regular-season games in his four seasons in Dallas. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs twice but has so far failed to leave a mark in the post-season. Prescott is 1-2 (win-loss) in the playoffs. Cowboys are coming off a poor season in the NFL after finished 8-8 last season. Despite Cowboys struggling for results, the quarterback threw for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In the offseason so far, Cowboys have already secured the futures of several key members of the roster like running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and offensive lineman La'el Collins. With Cowboys looking to secure their core roster ahead of the upcoming campaign, it appears highly likely that Dak Prescott will sign a new deal with the franchise this season. Also, new head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly a big fan of the quarterback.

