Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Brother Jace Prescott Dies At The Age Of 31

Quick links:
Dak Prescott brother Jace Prescott’s death is the second loss the Cowboys player has suffered in the past decade. The talented QB lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013 while he was attending Mississippi State University, the team previously revealed in a statement. Dak Prescott brother Jace Prescott, who was the older brother of the QB, died on Thursday aged 31. He was the middle of three brothers - Dak and Tad. The cause of Dak Prescott brother - Jace Prescott death - has not yet been made public. Jace played offensive line for four years at Northwestern State University in Louisiana.
Also Read | Cowboys draft: Dak Prescott could become one of the highest-paid QBs with new contract
The Dallas Cowboys share their deepest sympathies to Dak & his family for the loss of his brother.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 24, 2020
→ https://t.co/X1ZptOgovp pic.twitter.com/dEzlLDntS1
Also Read | Cowboys draft: Dallas skip need for a pass rusher, select WR CeeDee Lamb
Passing of one of Dak Prescott's brothers, Jace, today at the age of 31 is just tragic. He and the eldest Prescott brother, Tad, starred in a commercial with Dak.— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 24, 2020
Jace is the one on the right. pic.twitter.com/stOCirDiZe
Also Read | Aldon Smith agrees to contract with Dallas Cowboys, NFL reinstatement awaited
Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, said in a statement, "We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother. We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with." The Jace Prescott death news will hit the family hard who are already dealing with the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Read | Cowboys, kicker Greg Zuerlein agree on 3-year, $7.5M deal
With the 17th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #DallasCowboys select WR @_ceedeethree from @OU_Football! 🌟 #CowboysDraft— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 24, 2020
⁰@millerlite | #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/alYibaCZXI
Also Read | What is the All In Challenge started by 76ers owner Michael Rubin?