Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Brother Jace Prescott Dies At The Age Of 31

Dak Prescott brother Jace Prescott’s death is the second loss the Cowboys player has suffered in the past decade. The talented QB lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013 while he was attending Mississippi State University, the team previously revealed in a statement. Dak Prescott brother Jace Prescott, who was the older brother of the QB, died on Thursday aged 31. He was the middle of three brothers - Dak and Tad. The cause of Dak Prescott brother - Jace Prescott death - has not yet been made public. Jace played offensive line for four years at Northwestern State University in Louisiana.

Also Read | Cowboys draft: Dak Prescott could become one of the highest-paid QBs with new contract

Dallas Cowboys pay their respects upon Jace Prescott death

The Dallas Cowboys share their deepest sympathies to Dak & his family for the loss of his brother.



→ https://t.co/X1ZptOgovp pic.twitter.com/dEzlLDntS1 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 24, 2020

Also Read | Cowboys draft: Dallas skip need for a pass rusher, select WR CeeDee Lamb

Jace Prescott death

Dak Prescott brother - Jace Prescott - dies at the age of 31

Passing of one of Dak Prescott's brothers, Jace, today at the age of 31 is just tragic. He and the eldest Prescott brother, Tad, starred in a commercial with Dak.



Jace is the one on the right. pic.twitter.com/stOCirDiZe — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 24, 2020

Also Read | Aldon Smith agrees to contract with Dallas Cowboys, NFL reinstatement awaited

Dallas Cowboys issue official statement over Dak Prescott brother - Jace Prescott death

Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, said in a statement, "We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother. We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with." The Jace Prescott death news will hit the family hard who are already dealing with the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Cowboys, kicker Greg Zuerlein agree on 3-year, $7.5M deal

Dallas Cowboys snap up WR Ceedee Lamb in NFL Draft 2020

Also Read | What is the All In Challenge started by 76ers owner Michael Rubin?