Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Slammed By Richard Sherman For Deafening Silence Against Racism

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was slammed by five-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman for remaining silent during the Black Lives Matter movement. The Dallas Cowboys owner hasn't issued any sort of personal statement nor spoken out on the George Floyd protests that have raged across the US. Jerry Jones has remained uncharacteristically silent at a time when players are voicing their opinion, according to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who hammered the Cowboys owner for his decision on playing a silent character in the fight against racism and injustice.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slammed by 49ers' Richard Sherman

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Richard Sherman took aim at a few of the NFL team heads and singled out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Although Sherman claimed that he was glad to see the growing movement in the NFL to address the issue with racism, he stated that NFL team owners also need to be vocal and join the conversation as they could make a big impact. Sherman then shed light on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his decision to remain silent in such a situation.

Richard Sherman wants Jerry Jones and other NFL owners to speak up pic.twitter.com/2YpZYZMDry — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 10, 2020

Richard Sherman revealed that Jerry Jones has no problem speaking about other topics and anything else in general but when it comes to such a serious issue the 77-year-old Cowboys owner has not come out in support of the African-American community. The 49ers cornerback then concluded by stating that Jerry Jones opting to stay quiet at a time like this speaks volumes of his character. Richard Sherman previously took aim at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his comments on disrespecting the US national flag while kneeling. The Dallas Cowboys released a video on Twitter last week in relation to the George Floyd death and the Black Lives Matter movement but Jerry Jones wasn't seen or heard in the video.

The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing.



The recent killing of George Floyd and others illuminates the importance of continuing these efforts. pic.twitter.com/0yofZ6Vz9O — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 5, 2020

Somebody should have brought Jerry jones Stephen jones and Jason witten to this protest down in Austin......this is not a policy change this is a heart change and yea I said it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 7, 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slammed by former NFL star Dez Bryant

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took to Twitter to reveal his frustrations over the silence of Jerry Jones and explained that the Cowboys owner should have been present among the crowds during the Black Lives Matter protests in Austin. Bryant also called out Jerry's son, Stephen Jones, and former Cowboys teammate Jason Witten. Witten issued a sympathetic statement towards Dez Bryant but Jerry and Stephen Jones have remained quiet on the matter.

Dez - When I saw your tweet, I tried to call you. I don’t know what you’re feeling, but I do know what I stand for and believe in.



I believe it’s time for change.

I believe we must all listen.

I believe together is the way.



Let’s unite and impact change together. Much Love. https://t.co/pzB0bUa9AJ — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) June 8, 2020

