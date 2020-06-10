Colin Kaepernick 'more Motivated' To Play In The NFL After Black Lives Matter Movement

Following the Black Lives Matter campaign in the US, free agent Colin Kaepernick is reportedly more motivated than ever in his quest to make a return to the NFL. The Colin Kaepernick NFL return news stems from the George Floyd protests with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's kneeling incident in 2016 having reignited a movement across the country. The potential Colin Kaepernick NFL return could see the quarterback return to the sport after being a free agent since 2017.

Colin Kaepernick NFL return on the cards?

According to Pro Football Talk, Colin Kaepernick is 'more motivated than ever' to return to the sport after remaining a free agent since 2017. Kaepernick last played for the San Francisco 49ers before the controversy of his kneeling incident in 2016 led to his omission from the NFL. However, amid the raging protests across the country regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, a Colin Kaepernick NFL return could be on the cards.

San Franciso 49ers star Carlos Hyde also urged Kaepernick to return to the NFL. Kaepernick participated in a workout at the Atlanta-Arena in November but received no offers from any NFL team in attendance despite scouts being impressed by his rhythm. The Colin Kaepernick Nike ad which was released in 2018 has also been trending on social media amid the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Colin Kaepernick Nike ad boosted business

The Colin Kaepernick Nike ad in 2018 boosted plenty of sales for the sports brand despite using a free agent to market their products. Kaepernick was used to narrate Nike's first 'Just Do It' ad which included a number of sports icons including Serena Williams, LeBron James and others. The Nike ad touched upon the NFL athletes protesting racial inequality and police brutality among other issues by kneeling during the national anthem.

Drew Brees on Kaepernick: Barack Obama asks Kaepernick to 'think before kneeling'

In 2016, then US President Barack Obama asked Kaepernick to think about the pain he caused military families the next time he kneeled during a national anthem. Although Obama asked Kaepernick to think before kneeling, the 58-year-old also explained that he wanted US citizens to understand and also think of the pain the quarterback was going through at the time. However, most recently, Drew Brees was bashed by sporting icons in the US following his comments on disrespecting the national anthem and Brees was forced to render an apology for his comments.

