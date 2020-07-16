Dan Snyder Changing Redskins' Name To Get 'bigger And Better' Stadium Than Cowboys: Report

The Washington NFL franchisee's name change has been the talk of the town on social media after majority owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team's name. On Monday, the NFL franchise announced that it would drop the term 'Redskins' from their name after a number of Native American leaders and organisations termed deemed the word a racist slur. Although no new name for the Washington NFL side has been decided upon, some reports claim that Dan Snyder agreed on the Redskins name change to improve his odds at getting land for a new stadium.

Did Dan Snyder agree on Redskins name change for a bigger and better stadium?

According to Vinny Ceratto, a former executive of the Washington NFL side, Dan Snyder is using the Redskins name change to leverage a deal for a new stadium. While speaking to ESPN, Ceratto said that Snyder has been eager to build a new stadium "bigger and better" than the AT&T Dallas Cowboys Stadium. "With politicians threatening not to sell land in Washington to Snyder unless he changed the name of the franchise, Snyder may have been left with no choice," added Ceratto.

Prior to the Redskins name change, Dan Snyder vowed 'never to change the Redskins name' but the overdue decision came after financial pressure from their sponsors. Nike and FedEx, the two major sponsors for the Washington NFL franchise, pulled gear from their online store and threatened to take their respective names off the team's stadium. However, Ceratto has now insisted that Snyder will use the Redskins name change as a chip to get the land where the RFK stadium was.

Ceratto recalled a story when Snyder was invited to the AT&T Dallas Cowboys Stadium, which is also nicknamed "Jerry World". Following a tour of the stadium, Snyder was reportedly eager to one-up Jerry Jones. "He wanted the Redskins stadium to be bigger and better than the AT&T Stadium, and he will make sure to get it done", Ceratto concluded. Snyder and the team have reportedly been exploring new stadium homes with their lease at the FedEx Stadium in Maryland set to expire in 2027.

Image Credits - AP