Why Are Washington Redskins Changing Their Name? What Is Redskins New Name?

After a review that began on July 3, NFL team Washington Redskins announced on Monday that they will be dropping their nickname 'Redskins' and logo. The decision comes after over three decades of protests from American Indians amid the ongoing protests in the country. The Washington Redskins new name is also under review, and reports state that the team will announce it soon.

Also read | American Indians in Minnesota celebrate after Redskins finally drop name: Why are native Americans called Indians? Redskins racist, Washington Redskins new name

Why are Washington Redskins changing their name? When will the new name be revealed?

In their statement released on Twitter, the team officially announced their decision of dropping the logo. "Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," read the team's statement. "Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

After the team's review announcement at the beginning of the month, fans expected the name to be changed as sponsors like FedEx and Nike had demanded the team change their name. As per Sports Business Daily, the announcement for the new name has been delayed due to some trademark issues. Oneida Nation representative and head of the Change the Mascot campaign Ray Halbritter stated that the NFL and Dan Snyder are working towards a name change which will be implemented as soon as issues are solved. "Future generations of Native youth will no longer be subjected to this offensive and harmful slur every Sunday during football season," Halbritter explained. "Today marks the start of a new chapter for the NFL and the Washington franchise, beginning a new legacy that can be more inclusive for fans of all backgrounds."

In an ESPN report, Adam Schefter stated that the team would avoid Native American imagery. The original logo was designed by a Native American in 1971. Reports also added that the team will keep the current burgundy-gold colour scheme and wanted to include military terms for the new name. Carla Fredericks, the director of the American Indian Law Clinic and director of First Peoples Worldwide, stated that she hopes a name like 'Warriors' will be avoided as it can be tied to Native Americans. She added that the team needs to make things right, and not just change their name.

When the review was announced on July 3, reports stated that Snyder was already considering a new name. However, no news was confirmed at the time. Snyder has refused to change the name for years. In 2013, Snyder told USA Today that he would 'never' change the name of the team, and even asked them to go ahead and use capital letters to write the word. People who worked for Snyder also revealed that he would have sold the team instead of changing the name at the time.

Also read | Football fans react after Redskins retire name: Why are Washington Redskins changing their name? Washington Redskins new name, Redskins retires name

Why are Washington Redskins changing their name? How big a role did FedEx, other sponsors and George Floyd play?

While the protests began in 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, the pressure on the franchise increased amid the ongoing protests against social injustice and police brutality in the country after George Floyd's murder in Minnesota on May 25. Reports reveal the Snyder was considering a name change a few weeks after Floyd's death.

A letter signed by 87 investors and shareholders with a total $620 billion was sent to sponsors like FedEx, PepsiCo and Nike, who asked the companies to stop dealing with the team unless the name was changed. The sponsors, as per reports, had to demand a trade due to the 'reputational risk'. On July 2, FedEx became the first sponsor to demand a name change.

Also read | Why are Washington Redskins changing their name? Redskins rebranding necessary, Washington Redskins new name, Redskins retires name, Redskins racist

As per Washington Post, FedEx said they would remove their name from the team's stadium unless they drop the name by the end of the season. The company has signed a 27-year $205 million deal in 1998, where the company's CEO Fred Smith became a minority owner of the franchise since 2003. However, reports also stated that he and other minority owners – Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman – want to sell the shares. Snyder, his sister Michele and his mother Arlette own 60% of the team's share. After FedEx, Amazon announced that they would stop selling their products. Target and Walmart also stated that they would stop selling Redskins gear in their stores. While the team's statement speaks about bringing a change and moving forward, people believe the change is a direct result of the sponsors threatening to pull out. National leader of the American Indian Movement (AIM), Clyde Bellecourt.stated that the owner gave in because 'money matters'. Current president David Glass also added that the owner, Dan Snyder, 'succumbed to pressures put by FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and all the sponsors'.

Also read | Other teams pressured after Redskins drop nickname: Why are Washington Redskins changing their name?, Washington Redskins new name, Redskins retires name

(Image source: AP)