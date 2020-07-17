Dan Snyder Forced To Sell Washington Redskins After Latest Sexual Harassment Allegations?

The recent weeks have been extremely unkind to Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder. While the Redskins name change controversy is still at large, the latest report from the Washington Post states 15 former employees have accused several members of the organisation of sexual harassment. Highlighting the toxic workplace culture at the organisation, multiple names from Dan Snyder's internal inner circle have been named in the reports. While Snyder's name is not among those accused, several women have blamed the Redskins owner for his apparent lack of leadership.

According to the report, 14 of the 15 women have opted to remain anonymous since they might have possibly signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the franchise. Emily Applegate, who worked as a marketing coordinator until 2015, was the only one who allowed her name to be published. "It was the most miserable experience of my life," Applegate said. "And we all tolerated it because we knew if we complained - and they reminded us of this - there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat."

Washington's team radio announcer, Larry Michael; team's former director of pro personnel, Alex Santos; former chief operating officer, Mitch Gershman, Richard Mann II and Denis Greene have been accused of sexual assault. Larry Michael abruptly retired this week, while Mann and Santos are no longer associated with the franchise.

Dan Snyder to sell Redskins?

Amid the increasing the pressure, there is speculation that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could potentially force Snyder into selling the Redskins. But does he have the power to do so?

Section 8.13 of the NFL’s constitution and bylaws states the NFL commissioner can determine if an owner or a member of a franchise has been or is guilty of conduct "detrimental to the welfare of the league." This means, based on his judgement, Roger Goodell could issue a fine and as a form of extreme punishment, even push for a vote to force an NFL owner into selling the team.

Former NFL counsel, Jodi Balsam told FOX Sports that the commissioner has the power to recommend the removal of an owner to the executive committee of the league. If the recommendation is passed by a three-quarter majority, the league can strip an owner of a franchise. While the bylaws allow for the removal of an NFL owner, it remains important to be noted that no owner has been stripped of their team in NFL history.

Balsam says the league refrains from taking such a drastic measure. Instead, it prefers to negotiate with the owner and come to an amicable solution. According to AP, the Redskins have hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the club’s culture, policies and recent allegations of workplace misconduct.

