Who Is Dan Snyder? Brief Timeline Of Snyder's Floundering Leadership At Redskins

On May 25, Daniel Synder completed 21 years as the owner of NFL franchise Washington Redskins. After two decades of association, not many Redskins fans would be pleased with the leadership of the self-made billionaire turned NFL owner. The ongoing name change controversy coupled with the latest Washington Redskins allegations of sexual harassment means the franchise is in for a roller coaster 2020 season - a season in which the team is already facing a financial hit due to the pandemic.

Who is Dan Snyder?

Daniel Snyder (popularly known as Dan Snyder) is the founder of Snyder Communications, a marketing firm. Snyder built his fortune through Snyder Communications, which he took public in 1996 to become the youngest-ever CEO of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He sold Snyder Communications to French communications giant Havas for a reported $2.1 billion in 2000.

Redskins scandal: Timeline of Dan Snyder's disastrous stewardship of the Redskins

May 25, 1999 - Dan Snyder acquires the Redskins and their stadium for $800 million after the death of previous owner Jack Kent Cooke. The deal was largely financed with the help of loans, with $340 million being borrowed from the French investment bank, Societe Generale.

Dec. 4, 2000 - Dan Snyder fires coach Norv Turner despite Turner leading the Redskins to a 7-6 record with three games left. The team missed the playoffs with interim replacement Terry Robiskie at the helm.

January 2001 - Snyder appoints former Chiefs HC Marty Schottenheimer to replace Turner.

January 2002 - Schottenheimer fired after only one season in charge. He led the team to an 8-8 finish after a horrendous 0-5 start to the season.

January 2002 - Steve Spurrier resigns at the University of Florida to take charge of the Redskins. Snyder offers him a five-year, $25 million deal.

December 2003 - Spurrier resigns as head coach of the Redskins. He leaves the team after a poor 12-20 record in two seasons.

January 2004 - Three-time Super Bowl-winning coach and Redskins legend Joe Gibbs lured out of retirement to replace Spurrier. Gibbs leads the side to two playoffs appearances in four years.

January 2008 - Gibbs retires for the second and final time, bringing an end to the short span of stability in Washington.

February 2008 - Jim Zorn becomes the fourth head coach to be appointed under Snyder. The team posts an 8-8 record in Zorn's first year.

December 2009 - Bruce Allen appointed as the new GM/President after Vinny Cerrato resigns as executive vice president of football operations.

January 2010 - Jim Zorn after two dismal seasons. Leaves with a 12-20 record.

Jan 2010 - Mike Shanahan comes in as the new HC and executive VP of football operations.

May 9 2013 - Snyder's comments rile up the Washington fraternity: "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

Offseason 2013 - A New York Times investigation reported how Redskins flew their cheerleading squad to Costa Rica for a calendar photoshoot. The shoot soon turned uncomfortable for the cheerleaders as they were asked to go topless, otherwise wear nothing but body paint.

December 2013 - Mike Shanahan fired after a bit of a power struggle with Snyder surrounding the use of quarterback Robert Griffin III. Shanahan leaves with a 24-40 record and one playoff appearance.

January 2014 - Jay Gruden hired to replace Shanahan. Synder gives Gruden a five-year, $20 million all-guaranteed contract.

January 6 2015 - Former 49ers and Seahawks scouting expert Scot McCloughan hired as general manager; Bruce Allen remains as President.

March 2017 - McCloughan fired after years of battling off-field issues like alcohol addiction.

October 2019 - Jay Gruden relieved of his duties after the team starts 0-5 in the 2019 season. In six seasons with the team, Gruden led them to one playoffs appearance, posting a 35-49-1 record.

December 2019 - Bruce Allen fired after a decade of association with the team. The team ended the season 3-13.

January 2020 - Experienced coach Ron Rivera appointed to replace Gruden as a coach. The team remains without a general manager and a president.

July 13 2020 - The team announces it will be dropping the controversial 'Redskins' from their name after facing backlash from fans, political leaders and chief sponsors.

July 16 2020 - Washington Post reports 15 women, who are former employees of the organisation, have claimed they were sexually harassed by other members of the organisation between 2006 and 2009. Dan Synder's name is not among those accused, but three executives close to him have been named - team radio announcer, Larry Michael; team's former director of pro personnel, Alex Santos; former chief operating officer, Mitch Gershman.

Summary of the allegations against Dan Snyder, Jay Gruden, and the Washington Redskins, Where is the report @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/LWd65vn343 — Nest Sports (@nestsports1933) July 16, 2020

