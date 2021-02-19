Dana White Calls Himself “Degenerate Gambler,” Recalls Losing $1M Bet On Boxing Match

Dana White is certainly a man of many talents. Apart from being the president of the biggest MMA promotion in the world, White is also a well-known gambler and likes to bet on various sports, including MMA, boxing, and more. The UFC supremo has openly admitted that he’s addicted to gambling and even revealed that he has lost some huge sums on multiple occasions.

Recently, while talking to ESPN Sports Betting, Dana White remembered the time he lost a whopping $1 million in a boxing match between Kelly Pavlik and Jermaine Taylor in 2007. White, who had invested in Taylor lost all his purse after the boxer was knocked out by Pavlik in the seventh round. Both the fighters later went on to have a rematch, where Pavlik again got his hands raised, winning via unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112 and 115–113).

“I bet $1million on Taylor and he got destroyed. It was the first time I ever bet $1 million dollars because I was so confident Taylor was going to win that fight,” White said.

Later in the interview (via BJPenn), Dana White claimed that the legalisation of gambling across more countries and states will be beneficial for MMA as it will bring more viewers to the sport. He added that he himself keeps an eye on the betting lines for various events, praising ESPN for showing live betting lines on the broadcast. “I play table games too much. I’m a degenerate if you’re not getting it. I’m a degenerate, yes. I love to gamble,” he added.

Dana White net worth: Dana White got banned from Palms Casino Resort

Surprisingly, Dana White is an incredible blackjack player and has been banned from the Palms Casino Resort twice due to his success in the game. When he was banned for the first time in 2012, he refused to schedule any UFC event in the casino. But a few years later in 2014, White was invited back to the casino after it was bought by someone else.

However, as soon as the suspension was lifted, he won around $2 million in just weeks, leading to the second ban. But this time he was awarded a belt for being the ‘undisputed blackjack champion’. “Thanks to the Palms Casino for my Championship Blackjack belt. Thanks to President Todd Greenberg and all the staff. It was fun whoopin ur a**,” he wrote while sharing the picture with the title on his Instagram page.

Image Source: AP