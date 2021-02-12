Khamzat Chimaev Out Of UFC Vegas 21 Bout Against Leon Edwards Due To COVID-19: Dana White

The highly anticipated bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards has fallen off once again. The two will not clash at the main event of UFC Vegas 21 (UFC Fight Night 187) on March 13, making it the third time the bout between the two has been cancelled. Dana White dropped the unfortunate news while talking to ESPN, saying that the bout was scrapped after Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm so bummed out. I was so excited. That was one of my favourite fights this year. The one thing you have to look at right now is health. Let's make sure this guy is healthy, get him the best care we can and make sure he makes a full recovery," White added.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev COVID-19: Chimaev Ready To Fight Leon Despite Testing Positive For COVID-19

Khamzat Chimaev vs Leon Edwards cancelled for the 3rd time

The two welterweights were first booked to clash on December 19, but Rocky was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. The bout was then rebooked for January, but it was again scrapped after Chimaev suffered the same fate again. Weeks later, the promotion booked the fight for the third time, which has now been cancelled.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev Warns Adesanya After His “rat Lip” Jibe; Ready To Fight Him, Costa

UFC Vegas 21: Stephen Thompson willing to replace Khamzat Chimaev

After the news went viral, Stephen Thompson took to Twitter and wished Chimaev for a “full recovery,” while ‘respectfully’ calling out Leon Edwards. Wonderboy has shown interest in fighting Rocky on multiple occasions, with Edwards turning in down. However, with Chimaev now out of the equation and Dana White “working on a new fight for Leon Edwards,” Thompson looks like a worthy replacement.

Also Read l Dana White Extremely Impressed With Khamzat Chimaev, Calls Him “the Next Big Thing In UFC”

On paper, Stephen Thompson vs Leon Edwards certainly makes sense as both the fighters are in the top-five of the division. And with the welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns happening this weekend, Thompson and Edwards could collide to earn a title shot.

Stephen Thompson is coming off a hard-fought decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17. Prior to that, he defeated Vicente Luque at UFC 244, after which he went on a break due to injury. In his incredible career, Wonderboy has wins over greats like Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, Robert Whittaker and many others.

Leon Edwards, on the other hand, has not entered the octagon since his win over Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019. He’s currently on an eight-fight win streak, defeating fighters like Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, and Gunnar Nelson. His last loss was against the champion, Kamaru Usman back in 2015.

Also Read l Leon Edwards calls out Jorge Masvidal after Fight Island bout with Chimaev gets scrapped

Image Source: Khamzat Chimaev, Leon Edwards/ Instagram