Dana White Claims Justin Gaethje Will “probably” Fight Charles Oliveira Next

Charles Oliveira shocked the world as he picked up his eighth straight win at the co-main event of UFC 256 by absolutely dominating former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. With his unanimous decision win, Do Bronx became a top contender for the title, but it looks like he will have to fight another top-ranked fighter before he can punch his ticket to the big dance.

Gaethje vs Oliveira could be on the books

According to UFC president Dana White, Charles Oliveira could “probably” face Justin Gaethje in his next bout, who’s currently ranked number one in the rankings. “If everything works out, it will probably be Justin Gaethje,” said the UFC supremo during a recent Q&A with Laura Sanko. Dana White also revealed that Oliveira was offered to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 257, but Do Bronx turned it down as he needed some more time to recover and make weight.

The UFC has already proved that the lightweight division will move forward – with or without current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov – as they have announced some major bouts for 2021. UFC 257 will feature a highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the main event, and will also mark the debut of former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who’s scheduled to face Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira: 2020 stats

While Do Bronx is riding on an eight-fight winning streak, including his two wins that came in 2020 (against Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson, respectively), Justin Gaethje captured the interim lightweight title from Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 by a fifth-round referee stoppage (TKO). The Highlight then went on to fight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title at UFC 254 and ended up losing by submission.

After the bout, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, showing no interest in coming back since then. However, he’s scheduled to meet Dana White in late January, where the two will discuss the Eagle’s future. If the Russian decides to return, then the promotion would have to make some changes in their plans for the lightweight division.

Never forget how Justin Gaethje earned this title shot against Khabib...



He took apart the boogeyman of the division who was on a 12-fight win streak and hadn't lost in eight years 🤯



It was INCREDIBLE 😳 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/4PxIi8Oczw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 23, 2020

Image Source: Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira/ Instagram, AP