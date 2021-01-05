UFC Releases New Extended Promo For UFC 257: Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier 2: WATCH

One of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year, Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2, is just two weeks away and UFC has already started hyping fans for the UFC 257 headliner, set to take place on Fight Island. Recently, the mega MMA promotion released an extended promo video for the January 23 rematch, which will be the main event on the final fight card of UFC’s third stint in Abu Dhabi. The video explores the history between the two fighters, which goes back to 2014 when they clashed for the first time in a featherweight bout that McGregor won by KO.

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

The UFC 178 loss was a boon for Poirier in disguise as he made some major changes in his attitude and fighting style, taking the promotion by storm. The Louisiana native moved up to the lightweight division and went on a four-fight winning streak, even getting his hands on the interim title. However, The Diamond failed to take the lightweight title from current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, losing via submission in the third round.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, captured the interim featherweight title against Chad Mendes after the Poirier bout. He then unified the belt by knocking Jose Aldo out in just 13 seconds, breaking records and becoming a major face in the sport. He then fought Nate Diaz and focused his mind in creating UFC history. At UFC 205, Conor McGregor became the first-ever two-division champion as he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap by a sensational KO.

However, he was soon stripped of both titles for inactivity, leading to a bout between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had become the lightweight champion in his absence. The two met at UFC 229 – the biggest event in UFC history – where Nurmagomedov came out on top by submission in the fourth round.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2: Their last bouts

Despite losing to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier dominated in their last outing. While Conor McGregor bested Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246, Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker in June by unanimous decision.

Image Source: AP