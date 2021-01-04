UFC 257: Michael Chandler To Make His UFC Debut Against Dan Hooker On January 23

Former Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler is set to make his much-anticipated UFC debut against top contender Dan Hooker at UFC 257 on January 23 in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. ESPN revealed that the two fighters have made a verbal agreement after UFC President Dana White talked about the matchup in an interview with The Schmo. Michael Chandler has been training for the past few weeks as his team anticipated that he’ll indeed fight in January.

UFC 257 fights: Michael Chandler vs Michael Chandler announced

Originally, The Iron was rumoured to fight former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, but the bout was never made official. UFC then attempted to book Chandler against Charles Oliveira, but that fight also didn’t come to fruition as Oliveira was concerned about making weight in a short notice. Oliveira, who had problems with cutting weight in the past, recently shocked the world by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Official. Hooker (@danthehangma) vs. Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) is on for UFC 257 in Fight Island. A few last minute logistical hurdles needed to be cleared, but it’s now all set. 20 days away. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/y2WkXFcPHR — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 3, 2021

Michael Chandler will look to make an immediate impact in the lightweight division and a win over Dan Hooker will definitely make him a major contender for the title. Chandler’s recent win came against Benson Henderson at Bellator 243, where he won via KO in the first round. As for Hooker, he’s currently at the sixth spot of the UFC lightweight rankings. He’s gone 3-1 in his past four appearances, including wins over Paul Felder and Al Iaquinta. His only loss came against Dustin Poirier in June 2020.

Michael Chandler vs Dan Hooker to co-headline UFC 257

Michael Chandler vs Dan Hooker will co-headline the event, which will mark the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon. The Notorious One is set to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch at the main event. The two first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, where McGregor came out on top.

UFC 257 fights: Updated fight card

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs Dan Hooker

Women's Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio

Women's Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs Antônio Carlos Júnior

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs Hakeem Dawodu

