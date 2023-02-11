Dana White Hints At Possible Location Where Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler Can Happen

With Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler set to take place later in the year, there are many queries regarding the contest that fight fans want answers of. While the exact date when the fight will take place is yet to be revealed by the UFC president Dana White, the UFC chief has weighed in on where the fight may possibly take place. Since it is a huge fight that will attract fight fans from around the world hence the place where it will take place will be complementing the occasion.

Conor McGregor's return fight will possibly be held inside a stadium. As per Dana White UFC are working on conducting a fight, and the options such AT&T and MSG are open. “People were asking me earlier about the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight and [wondering] where it’s going to be,” White told Fanatics View. “We don’t know yet, we’re kind of working that out.

“But to go to [AT&T] Stadium, you have to have the right fight. Conor and Chandler are doing The Ultimate Fighter this year. They’re coaching it, and it’s the first time it’s going to be on ESPN the network — which will make the fight even bigger. Dallas, [AT&T] Stadium is a possibility.

“They’re in the running for the fight.” Again, no location has been set, and White reiterated multiple times that AT&T Stadium is a potential option, and far from fact. But with McGregor’s return from injury looming and a mega post-TUF season matchup being in play for the second half of the year, White is exploring all sorts of options, both in the U.S. and beyond. “When you look at a fight of that magnitude, you have to look at Madison Square Garden, obviously Vegas — which we could do the stadium there, or T-Mobile Arena — [AT&T] Stadium, or you could do a massive stadium in London."

Conor McGregor Return Date

According to the assertions drawn and shared by fans on social media, McGregor's fight will not take place before August. What is the basis of this claim? As per the latest update, UFC's first champ-champ is yet to register himself back in the USADA pool. And it is a rule that to fight in the UFC an individual must spend at least 6 months in the testing pool. So, if McGregor enters the pool now, then he will become eligible in August. However, this does not indicate that the fight will happen in August. It may go further, but since it will take place in 2023 then with certainty it can be stated that Conor McGregor will greet the UFC ring at some point during the last quarter of 2023.