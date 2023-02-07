Why Dana White & UFC Are Not Promoting UFC 284: Islam Makhachev Vs Alexander Volkanovski?

UFC 284 is just a handful of days away and yet there is seemingly not much buzz generated about the PPV show. The show will feature two of the best fighters of the PFP rankings Alenxander Vokanovski and Islam Makhachev in the main event, but the limelight is not yet put on this showdown. Let's contemplate the reason behind it i.e., why THE UFC president and the promotion organizers are possibly sleeping over the event and not hyping it up.

Back at UFC 280 when Islam Makhachev vanquished Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC Lightweight Title, he immediately expressed his desire to reach the top of the UFC PFP rankings and to proceed with his want in the after-match interview of the event itself he challenged the current Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who is also at the top of the PFP rankings. The two came face to face and agreed to meet in the Octagon to settle the dispute about the PFP rankings. The fixture was made official in the following weeks by UFC and at the time it seemed a perfect narrative, PFP No.1 Vs. PFP No.2 to decide who is indeed better. However, three events later when the fight is set to actualize the top brass of the UFC led by Dana White himself is not particularly expressive about the PPV show as it usually has been for such events before.

In the lead-up to the show, the Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev exhibited his discontent with the UFC for the limited promotion of the event. In an interview before the event Islam said, “I'm unhappy with the promotion of UFC 284. Feels like the UFC could have done a better job promoting the fight.”

Dana White forgot Islam’s name last night. pic.twitter.com/TRbm7uiH0U — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 5, 2023

What could be the reason behind UFC's neglect?

As per different opinions by fans and people with adequate knowledge of the sport, UFC is busy promoting the Power Slap League. Moreover, the much-anticipated announcement of Conor McGregor's return has grabbed all the momentary attention. Perhaps, what could be the reason behind the absence of buzz might never be known, however, the interest may reignite in the coming days when the presser of the event will take place followed by the ultimate face-off.