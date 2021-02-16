Dana White Targets Ariel Helwani While Reacting To Gina Carano’s The Mandalorian Dismissal

UFC president Dana White has once again criticised renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani for his reaction to the Gina Carano controversy. The MMA fighter turned actor was recently fired by Lucasfilm (owned by Disney) over her controversial social media posts that were viewed as anti-Semitic by many fans. The 38-year-old shared some Instagram stories, including a TikTok post where she can be seen comparing the current US political climate to Nazi Germany. In particular, she compared the Republicans to the Jews during the Holocaust.

Ariel Helwani’s reaction to Gina Carano controversy

Later, Ariel Helwani — who is an ESPN employee of Jewish heritage — shared a video on his official Instagram account, giving his take on the recent developments concerning the MMA legend. Helwani claimed that while he likes Carano, her recent post doesn’t “sit well” with him. “Comparing being a Republican in America or having a certain political view to being a Jew in Nazi Germany during World War II is asinine. It is an absolutely crazy comparison to make,” he said.

Furthermore, Ariel Helwani requested Gina Carano to educate herself by visiting various historical sites that contain relics of Nazi-era atrocities. He hoped that the MMA legend will get her acting career back on track soon, given that she’s no longer a part of ‘The Mandalorian,’ where she used to portray Cara Dune, a rebel fighter turned mercenary.

“As a Jewish person, and as a human being, it just doesn’t sit well. And I wish she would have never posted that,” Helwani concluded.

Gina Carano fired: Dana White takes aim at Ariel Helwani

Later when asked about the Gina Carano controversy at the UFC 258 post-fight conference, Dana White came to her support while asking fans to leave her alone. He then took aim at Helwani for his comments on the issue, claiming, “I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him, such a douche”. According to various reports, White’s comments can also hurt the relationship between UFC and ESPN (also owned by Disney), who is one of the major broadcasters for the promotion.

Gina Carano fired: ESPN employees react to Gina Carano controversy

While ESPN is yet to comment on the matter, many current and former ESPN employees have reacted to the issue, including Sarah Spain, Pablo Torres, Kenny Mayne and Dan LeBatard.

I reached out to ESPN to see if they had a statement about this, and ESPN declined to comment. https://t.co/WqAcTPr6Nj — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 14, 2021

A number of @arielhelwani’s ESPN colleagues are defending him publicly. pic.twitter.com/batoeidLfk — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 14, 2021

