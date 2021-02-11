Why Was Gina Carano Fired? Former MMA Fighter Off The Mandalorian

MMA fighter turned actor, Gina Carano is no longer a part of The Mandalorian, where she used to portray Cara Dune, a rebel fighter turned mercenary. Lucasfilm sacked the actress for her controversial Instagram stories, including a TikTok post where she can be seen comparing the current US political climate to Nazi Germany. In particular, she compared the Republicans to the Jews during the Holocaust. "How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" her story asked.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

Why was Gina Carano fired?

Fans didn’t take Carano’s stance too lightly as they started a #FireGinaCarano campaign of Twitter. After Carano’s comments went viral, Lucasfilm released a spokesperson statement, confirming that the former MMA fighter is not currently employed by them. While Lucasfilm found her post to be "abhorrent and unacceptable," Carano is yet to comment on the subject.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the statement read.

Why was Gina Carano fired? When Carano mocked the transgender community

In August 2020, Gina Carano received a lot of heat from the transgender community, who claimed that the former MMA star had mocked their identity on Twitter. Adding pronouns to a Twitter bio has been a conventional practice that many members of the LGBTQ+ community follow. While asking fans about he/she, Carano added, “boop/bob/beep” to her Twitter bio, which many fans called out as transphobic.

Gina Carano MMA career

Before joining the movie industry, Gina Carano was a well-known name among combat sports lovers. She was a powerhouse at Strikeforce and EliteXC and is hailed as one of the most influential female fighters in the world. Following her dominant run in various Muay Thai and MMA competitions, she moved to Strikeforce, defeating Elaina Maxwell in her debut.

She was soon booked to fight Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight belt, marking the first time women had headlined an MMA event. After her loss to Cyborg, Gina Carano left the sport for her acting career. Despite that, Gina Carano remained a huge name in MMA and when UFC president Dana White decided to introduce the women’s roster, Carano was his first pick for a title shot.

She was rumoured to fight Ronda Rousey for the bantamweight title, but the fight never materialised. Because of that, Dana White ended up crowning Rousey the champion at the UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz pre-fight press conference.

Image Source: AP, Gina Carano/ Instagram