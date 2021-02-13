After Being Fired From 'The Mandalorian', Gina Carano Announces New Project

Former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has now collaborated with Ben Shapiro’s conservative news website The Daily Wire, as of Friday, February 12, 2021. This news comes after Disney fired Gina Carano from her Star Wars gig last week, following major social media controversies. Here's all you need to know about her new project.

Gina Carano collaborates with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire after she loses Star Wars

The Daily Wire made the announcement on Friday, February 12, 2021, that it has now partnered with former Star Wars actor Gina Carano. The conservative outlet also shared that she will be a part of the upcoming film which exclusively stars Daily Wire members. It will be one of the projects under the Daily Wire’s ongoing deal with Dallas Sonnier and his production company, Bonfire Legend.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Carano was fired from her role of Cara Dune, an ex-Imperial shock trooper, on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. She was let go off after she made several comments on Twitter, that conveyed that conservatives in The States were being treated similar to the Jewish in Nazi Germany. However, these are not the only controversial statements that the actor has made in the last few months.

Prior to this, she tweeted incorrect information about voter fraud during the recent Presidential elections in the US as well as mask-wearing guidelines. Apart from this, the actor was also heavily criticised when she chose to put the words "beep/bop/boop" on her Twitter bio. This hinted at her looking down on people who add their preferred pronounce in their bios on social media platforms.

She later removed these words and tweeted, “He (Pedro Pascal) helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before, but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to”.

The actor received quite the support from conservatives after she was fired from the show and slammed Disney for their decision. According to a report in CNBC.com, critics of this decision also said that it was a politically motivated move by Disney. However, the entertainment group stuck to their reasoning and said the sole reason for this move was Gina’s controversial comments and they were unacceptable.

