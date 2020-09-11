Daniel Cormier Reveals BIG Reason Behind Fighters SLAPPING Conor McGregor During Fights

On the latest episode of DC & Helwani, UFC legend Daniel Cormier and journalist Ariel Helwani opened up on a range of subjects, including recently concluded UFC Vegas 9. The night was headlined by Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai, but the most talked-about fight among fans was Michel Pereira vs Zelim Imadaev, as it got a good build-up. During the weigh-ins before the event, Zelim Imadaev slapped Michel Pereira, but the Brazilian took his revenge in the octagon as he won the fight via submission in the third round.

While talking about the same, Daniel Cormier reviewed how a slap is an effective tool and how it has taken down former UFC champion Conor McGregor in the past. Daniel Cormier claimed that if a fighter gets slapped in the octagon, he feels embarrassed and it hurts his pride.

Does Conor McGregor hate getting slapped?

Daniel Cormier said that fighters try to slap Conor McGregor during a fight as the former UFC champion feels disrespected and it hits his ego. Cormier claimed that at UFC 196, Nate Diaz kept on slapping Conor McGregor and the Notorious One was not able to understand what was happening to him. This was one of the reason’s Nate Diaz took Conor McGregor to the ground and won the fight via a rear-naked choke in the second round. Daniel Cormier stated that at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov also did the same thing.

“That’s why when Khabib fought Conor McGregor, Khabib tried to slap him, because you could see, you could see that it didn’t, he looked…Conor McGregor does not want to be disrespected, right like that’s something that doesn’t sit well with him,” said Daniel Cormier.

After losing the trilogy to Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier announced his retirement. Cormier said that at this point in his career, he is only interested in title fights and he doesn't see one in his future. Cormier noted he had a good and long run, before calling Miocic vs Cormier 3 ‘a great fight’. Earlier this week, UFC removed Daniel Cormier from the heavyweight rankings, in which he was at the third spot before retirement.

Image Source: AP