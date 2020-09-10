Khabib Nurmagomedov Far From Interested In Rematch With Conor McGregor

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to return to action on October 24, 2020, where he will fight interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. According to various reports, this will be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s penultimate fight before he hangs up his gloves. However, the name of his final opponent is still unknown. While many believe that The Eagle could fight UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, others believe Nurmagomedov could have a rematch with Conor McGregor. The two previously clashed at UFC 229 where Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via submission in the fourth round.

Khabib vs McGregor: Khabib Nurmagomedov not interested in Conor McGregor bout

While talking to Sport Express (via Sportsbible), Khabib Nurmagomedov shot down the Khabib vs McGregor rematch rumours. The Dagestani icon stated that he’s not interested in fighting Conor McGregor as he’s currently focusing on Justin Gaethje. He stated that he has proved himself once against McGregor and would not like to do so again. "I proved that, as a fighter inside the cage, he could not offer me any resistance," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

"Of course, there is always some degree of probability. I have a challenger in front of me [Gaethje]. He's respected, strong and active. I don't even think about [Conor McGregor]," added Khabib Nurmagomedov in the interview with Sport Express.

Despite that, many fans still want to see Khabib vs McGregor 2. Their headline event (UFC 229) drew more than 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. If Khabib vs McGregor 2 does go through - especially considering Khabib is planning on retiring soon - there's a good chance that the PPV will break UFC 229’s mammoth record.

Khabib vs McGregor: If not Conor McGregor, who could Khabib Nurmagomedov fight?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said in many interviews that he would like to face Georges St-Pierre – a fight his late father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov also wanted. Earlier, Khabib Nurmagomedov had tweeted that after fighting Justin Gaethje, he would like to go up against GSP in April 2021. However, the fight is yet to be made official. UFC president Dana White earlier told ESPN that he would set up Khabib vs GSP if it’s Khabib’s last fight. He admitted that he likes Nurmagomedov and will try to do anything The Eagle wants for his last fight.

