Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans Training For UFC 254 Bout Against Justin Gaethje Outside The US

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is slated to return at UFC 254 to face Justin Gaethje but the MMA superstar will not travel to the US to prepare for his fight. Khabib's longtime coach, Javier Mendez, recently revealed that the undefeated UFC star will continue to train in Dagestan due to the concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. With the venue for UFC 254 yet to be decided, Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking no risks in his training amid the pandemic.

UFC 254: Khabib training in native, won't travel to the US

On Thursday, Mendez spoke to ESPN and explained that Khabib Nurmagomedov is not comfortable training at his fight camp in California due to the prevailing risk of coronavirus. The Khabib vs Gaethje fight is scheduled to take place on October 24 but with the UFC 254 venue yet to be decided, Mendez revealed that Khabib won't be travelling to the US to train. He said: "There are still two choices, Las Vegas or Fight Island [Yas Island, Abu Dhabi], but they haven't confirmed it yet. Khabib isn't comfortable travelling due to the coronavirus concern in California."

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) lives in Dagestan, Russia and is planning to continue his training from his native or anywhere close to where the fight is held if it takes place outside the US. Since 2012, Nurmagomedov has held all of his fight camps at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California. Khabib Nurmagomedov has not yet fought in 2020 with his last win coming against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 back in September 2019.

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje schedule

Although Khabib was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in April this year, the fight fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. Khabib's father and coach, Abdulmanap, died last month from heart complications after testing positive for coronavirus. However, UFC president Dana White confirmed last month that Khabib will return at UFC 254 to face Justin Gaethje.

Khabib has a devastating gameplan for October 🏆 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/y60S2JvumG — UFC (@ufc) August 4, 2020

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje

Justin Gaethje (22-2) is an NCAA wrestler and has the potential to present Nurmagomedov with one of his sternest tests if the fight is on the ground. However, the 'Eagle' is still tipped as the favourite to maintain his incredible undefeated streak following the Khabib vs Gaethje bout. Khabib's MMA record boasts 10 wins by submission and eight victories by knockout.

Image Credits - Khabib Nurmagomedov Twitter