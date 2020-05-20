Deandre Baker Pleads Not Guilty In Armed Robbery Case, Attorney Says He Was Playing Madden

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker reportedly pleaded not guilty to the alleged NFL armed robbery case. An arrest warrant was issued against cornerback duo Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar after reports claimed the duo were allegedly involved in an armed robbery in an estate in Florida. Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar along with a third unnamed person were accused of the robbery which saw over $10,000 in cash and several valuables being stolen from the victims.

NFL armed robbery: Deandre Baker pleads not guilty for the eight charges

According to the police reports procured by several publications, Deandre Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm/intent to commit a felony. Meanwhile, Quinton Dunbar was only charged with four counts of armed robbery. The arrest warrant was used by Miramar Police last week before DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar surrendered to the police on Saturday. They were subsequently released on bail after appearing in front of the judge at the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida 1st Appearance Court. Deandre Baker was released on a $200,000 bond and Quinton Dunbar was released on a $100,000 bond.

According to the latest reports, Deandre Baker's attorney Bradford Cohen sent a written plea to Broward County Circuit Court on Monday where he claimed his client pleads not guilty to the eight charges related to the NFL armed robbery case. Quinton Dunbar's attorney Michael Grieco confirmed to ESPN that his client also plans to plead not guilty to his four charges later this week.

One of Deandre Baker's attorneys Patrick Patel told the New York Post that the cornerback was playing 'Madden' video game when the alleged fight broke out in another room during the party. According to Patel, his client had nothing to do with the fight as he was already in another room. In relation to accusations that Baker pointed a gun at some of the witnesses and instructed his accomplices to rob the people, Patel says Baker arrived at the party carrying his video game console, two controllers and a charger. He played the game for over an hour before accidentally leaving the party without his console at the party. Baker's attorneys are reportedly trying to get their hands on electronic proof that confirms his client was playing a video game at the party.

NFL armed robbery: Baker trains in isolation away from the team

New York Giants reportedly told the cornerback to stay away from the team's virtual offseason sessions and focus on his legal issues. As of now, Baker has been busy working out on his own.

Here’s video of #Giants corner DeAndre Baker working out in Miami posted to his Instagram.



The team asked him to stay away from (virtual) meetings as he deals with his legal issues. pic.twitter.com/b1oCLbvDaA — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 19, 2020

