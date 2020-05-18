Deandre Baker Released For $200k Bail, Dunbar Released For $100k In Armed Robbery Case

NFL duo Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have been reportedly released from jail after turning themselves to Miramar police in Broward County, Florida. An arrest warrant was issued against Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar last week after it was claimed they allegedly were involved in an armed robbery. According to reports in the United States, the duo turned themselves in on Saturday before appearing in front of the judge on Sunday.

Here is the very trouble arrest report for #Giants CB DeAndre Baker and #Seahawks DB Quinton Dunbar, via @MiramarPD: https://t.co/qyPHnNHTuD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2020

NFL Players robbery: Deandre Baker released, Quinton Dunbar released by Florida police

Per NJ, the bail hearing at the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida 1st Appearance Court was conducted via Zoom call. Deandre Baker was released on a $200,000 bond while Quinton Dunbar was released on a $100,000 bond. The Miramar police charged Baker with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm/intent to commit a felony, with each count; a $25,000 amount charged for each count. The state prosecutor asked for Deandre Baker to be held without bail, but the request was reportedly denied. Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar will reportedly have to submit their guns within 48 hours.

Deandre Baker released: Baker's mugshot taken after surrender

Deandre Baker released, Quinton Dunbar released: NFL players robbery

According to the arrest warrant procured by several publications, Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were allegedly involved in an armed robbery with another unnamed person in a Florida estate. After a fight broke out, Baker reportedly brandished a gun and the others started robbing the people. The men reportedly fled with up to $12,000 in cash and several expensive watches. They fled the scene in three cars - a BMW, a Mercedes Benz and a Lamborghini.

Deandre Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, reportedly presented an affidavit from a witness claiming his client did not point a gun at anybody during the incident. Reports further claim the attorney says his client is innocent and also branded it as a 'bogus case'. Meanwhile, Dunbar’s attorney also submitted affidavits from four victims and an independent witness.

NFL players robbery: Giants tell Deandre Baker to stay away from team meetings

Deandre Baker, who is into his second year at New York Giants, has been reportedly told by the franchise to stay away from team meetings and focus on his legal issues. Baker had been participating in most of the team's voluntary virtual offseason meetings and activities.

