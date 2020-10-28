Dez Bryant Net Worth: How Much Is The Ravens New Signing's Salary And Wealth?

Three-time Pro-Bowler Dez Bryant is back in the NFL after more than two years in the wilderness. The 31-year-old was officially included Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, marking a return to the fold after his departure from the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Ravens had been long linked with a move for Dez Bryant, and the wide-receiver could complement well with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown.

Also Read: Saints' Season Starting To Resemble Past 3 Playoff Pushes

Dez Bryant Net worth: Dez Bryant salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dez Bryant's net worth can be estimated to be around $4 million. Bryant was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys as No.24 in the 2010 NFL Draft, and the wide-receiver spent eight seasons with the franchise, qualifying for post-season thrice. According to Spotrac, the 31-year-old earned a massive $56,810,500 during his eight seasons with the Cowboys. At Saints, Bryant bagged just $588,235 from his one-year, $1.25 million deal, having played no games as tore his Achilles tendon during team practice.

Also Read: WWE In Legal Dispute With Chiefs DT Chris Jones Over Rights To 'Stone Cold' Name

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

Dez Bryant career earnings: Dez Bryant Ravens contract

Spotrac reports that Dez Bryant has signed a one-year, $120,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens waived safety Marcus Gilchrist from the practice squad to make room for Bryant, who will be in contention to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Bryant starred for the Cowboys for eight seasons, totalling 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdown catches. According to Elias' data, the 31-year-old's 531 receptions are the most by any wide receiver before missing two full seasons and then returning to the NFL.

Also Read: Browns, Bills, Bears Pile Up Wins Despite Being Outscored

The Ravens are off to a fast start at 5-1 but their passing has left a lot to be desired and are ranked 31st in the NFL for the same. Marquise Brown is the only Baltimore wide receiver with more than 11 catches this season and Dez Bryant adds a much need dynamic to their play. Incidentally, the 31-year-old had a workout with the Ravens two months earlier but left without signing a deal.

The Ravens had reportedly offered Bryant a multi-year deal before the 2018 season, but he turned it down and instead signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in November. The 31-year-old is attempting to become the second Pro Bowl wide receiver to miss two full seasons and then return to the NFL since the 1970 merger, after Josh Gordon.

Also Read: Odell Beckham Jr Injury: Browns Star OUT For Full Season With Torn ACL, Cleveland Confirm

(Image Courtesy: Dez Bryant Instagram)