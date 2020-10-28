WWE In Legal Dispute With Chiefs DT Chris Jones Over Rights To 'Stone Cold' Name

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones over the rights to commercially use the name 'Stone Cold'. Chris Jones is the owner of Stone Cold Jones LLC, which sells a drink called “Stone Cold Jones Soda” in a partnership with KC Soda. The conflict is unsurprisingly for the use of 'Stone Cold' which remains quite popular among pro wrestling fans as it resonates with former WWE champion, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWE vs Chris Jones for 'Stone Cold' rights

As reported by pro wrestling publication Heel by Nature, WWE filed a complaint on September 14 opposing Chris Jones' trademark filing for Stone Cold Jones Soda. In the complaint, WWE has claimed that the company is responsible for the 'popularity, success and recognition' of the Stone Cold mark which is a 'direct result of the substantial time and money invested by the company in the development, marketing and promotion of the same.'

The name 'Stone Cold' is exclusively associated with WWE courtesy of its connection with wrestling entertainment and related WWE goods, the company claims in the filed complaint. The promotion further claims that the NFL player's use of 'Stone Cold' to promote his drink could create confusion among fans as it is 'nearly identical in sight, sound and commercial meaning' to WWE's use of the name. "WWE’s use of its STONE COLD Marks predates any date of first use upon which the applicant can rely."

In a response filed by the NFL player last week, the Chiefs DT claims the use of 'Stone Cold' marks is unlikely to create confusion as it remains associated with the player, who gained country-wide recognition thanks to the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV at the start of the year. The response also notes that any actions taken in the release of Jones Soda had zero intention of willful intent. According to certain reports, Stone Cold Jones LLC is also being opposed by Jones Soda Co and Stone Cold Brewery.

"As a result of Jones’ continuous and exclusive use of the STONE COLD JONES mark since the time of Jones’ first use in or around January 2019 in connection with its products, the Mark enjoys wide public acceptance and association with Chris Jones (“Mr Jones”), professional football player and a Pro Bowler," Chris Jones' response read.

Chris Jones NFL stats

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Chiefs as a Round 2 pick in 2016. He has since played 61 games, completing 97 tackles and 33 sacks. Last season, Jones played 13 regular-season games, completing 9 sacks and 36 combined tackles.

(Image Credits: AP)