Odell Beckham Jr Injury: Browns Star OUT For Full Season With Torn ACL, Cleveland Confirm

Cleveland Browns' playoffs hopes for this season were dealt a major blow on Sunday after star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. picked up an injury during the Browns' 37-34 win over Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old was forced to leave the pitch after a nasty collision with teammate Andy Janovich and Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips.

Also Read | DeAndre Hopkins Disrupts Trump Rally Ahead SNF Game Vs Seahawks, Angers Fans Online

Odell Beckham Jr injury update

OBJ left the worst from the collision as his left leg got awkwardly twisted when he was trying to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted by Phillips. The player underwent an MRI scan on Monday, post which the team confirmed Beckham tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Sunday's game at the Bengals.

Cleveland have placed OBJ as an injured reserve but are yet to issue a confirmed Odell Beckham Jr return date. The Browns are also yet to announce when the former New York Giants player will undergo surgery to repair his ACL. As things stand, Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season, as he is expected to be out for eight to nine months.

Also Read | What Happened To Kenyan Drake? Injury Update On Cardinals Running Back

Odell Beckham Jr. himself confirmed his 2020 NFL season is over after he picked up an ACL injury on Sunday, via a text message to journalist Josina Anderson:

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr injury history

Odell Beckham Jr torn ACL news means the wide receiver faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines. Injuries have become a recurring problem for the player, who has already missed a combined 27 games in the first six seasons in the NFL. Back in 2017 when he was still with the Giants, the player was restricted to just four games, after he underwent surgery on a core muscle issue in January that year.

Last year, OBJ played the entire season with a minor niggle. While he did play all 16 games for the Browns, he underwent surgery in the offseason.

Also Read | Tom Brady BEATS Drew Brees' NFL Record With 559th Career Touchdown Pass Vs Raiders

Last season was also his debut season for the Browns, where tallied 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. It was the fifth time in his career that Beckham notched over 1,000 yards in a season. This season, the three-time Pro Bowler recorded 23 receptions for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

The wide receiver was crucial for the Browns, who are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Cleveland are currently third in AFC North with a 5-2 record. They will be hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) next on Sunday, November 1.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Injury Video: Browns Star Feared To Have Suffered MAJOR Knee Injury

(Image Credits: AP)