Diamond League 2023 Final: Neeraj Chopra Seeks To Defend Title, Here's Everything To Know

India's Neeraj Chopra is set to defend his title at the Diamond League 2023 Final in Eugene, United States. The event is slated to occur during the early hours of Sunday, as per the Indian Standard Time. Chopra will take part as the sole Indian participant in the event where he aims to retain his championship, having secured the Diamond League 2022 trophy in the previous year. Chopra recently secured the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Diamond League 2023 Final: Can Chopra win back-to-back titles?

Neeraj Chopra will look to maintain his impressive form in the current season and strive for consecutive Diamond League titles. The 25-year-old has arrived in Eugene, Oregon for the much-anticipated final. Chopra took to his official handle on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share pictures from the venue. Chopra is the only Indian till date to win the Diamond League title. He won the prestigious competition in 2022 with a throw of 88.44m.

Wanda Diamond League Final 2023 💎 pic.twitter.com/CEs2hubFwM — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 16, 2023

Chopra is the only Indian athlete taking part in the Diamond League 2023 Final in Eugene. Murali Sreeshankar, competing in the men's long jump, and Avinash Sable, participating in the 3000m steeplechase, had successfully secured their spots in the finals of their respective events. However, they have chosen to forgo the meeting in order to concentrate on their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled to start on September 23.

Diamond League 2023 Final: How to watch in India?

Viewers in India can catch the live streaming of the 2023 Eugene Diamond League Final on the Jio Cinema app and website. The event will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 TV channel. Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin competition is scheduled to commence at 12:50 AM IST on Sunday.

Diamond League 2023 Final: Men's javelin entry list

Curtis Thompson (United States) Andrian Mardare (Moldova) Anderson Peters (Grenada) Oliver Helander (Finland) Neeraj Chopra (India) Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

