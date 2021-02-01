Did Deshaun Watson Express NO Interest In Joining Broncos Even As Texans Exit Looms?

Deshaun Watson has officially handed in his trade request and a host of franchises have been linked with a move for the Houston Texans quarterback. The 25-year-old was one of the bright spots in what was a rather dull season for the Texans and trade seems inevitable now. Although more than half of the teams in the NFL are interested in signing Watson, but Houston are set not to let their star man walk away for peanuts.

Also Read: Deshaun Watson Trade Request: NFL Fans React As Texans QB Wants Out Of Houston

Deshaun Watson Broncos trade: Texans star has no interest in Denver move

Since the Deshaun Watson rumors have circulated online, the Denver Broncos were touted as one of the potential destinations for the 25-year-old. However, recent reports suggest that Watson has little interest in joining the Broncos as he continues to look at a potential trade elsewhere. The Texans QB prefers a move to the New York Jets, who recently hired Robert Saleh as their head coach.

Watson had suggested Saleh for the Texans vacancy, but the franchise paid no heed to his suggestions and excluded him from the decision-making process. The Jets hold the No. 2 pick in April’s NFL draft and are favourites to sign the disgruntled QB.

Also Read: Tom Brady's Parents To Attend Bucs' Super Bowl Clash Vs Chiefs After COVID-19 Recovery

What I was told days ago by a trusted NFL source was Watson had zero interest in Denver and Stafford wanted warm weather. Someone should tell him Denver has 300 days of sunshine. Don’t mention the other 65. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 29, 2021

A trade to Miami Dolphins is also mooted, with ESPN's Chris Mortensen reporting that Watson "would consider" a move to the Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa possibly part of a hypothetical trade package going to Houston. The Dolphins might be in a position to make a competitive offer if they act before the 2021 draft. And while the 25-year-old is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, the Texans are in a position of strength, with Watson under contract in Houston until 2025.

Also Read: AP Source: Lions Trade Stafford To LA For Goff, Draft Picks

Deshaun Watson put together an MVP-caliber 2020, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions in what was a lacklustre season for the franchise. The Texans finished the season just 4-12 with one of the worst defences in the NFL. The 25-year-old still survived and earned his third consecutive Pro-Bowl selection, and was a rare bright spot during a disappointing 2020 campaign. The quarterback has a no-trade clause in his five-year, $156 million deal with the Texans, which would give Watson some control over where he is traded.

Also Read: Brady Bunch: QB Has Taken Over 200 Teammates To Super Bowl

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)