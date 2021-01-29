Tom Brady's Parents To Attend Bucs' Super Bowl Clash Vs Chiefs After COVID-19 Recovery

NFL legend Tom Brady's parents will be in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium when the 43-year-old will suit up for the Super Bowl next month. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7 (Monday, February 8 IST). This will be the 43-year-old's 10th Super Bowl appearance and his first with the Bucs after he joined them in the summer.

Tom Brady's parents to be in attendance for Bucs vs Chiefs Super bowl

Speaking to NBC Sports, Tom Brady revealed that both his parents will be in attendance to watch the Bucs vs Chiefs Super Bowl. The former New England Patriots superstar had earlier revealed that both his parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, both 76 years old, contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the season. Brady's father's case was serious enough and he required hospitalisation, while mother Galynn carried extra risk as a breast cancer survivor.

Fortunately for Brady, both survived and will soon be in attendance at Super Bowl LV, where their son will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL veteran also revealed that his parents had been to only one game this season, where the Bucs sensationally lost to the New Orleans Saints. The 43-year-old threw three interceptions in a 38-3 loss for the Bucs and hopes to have a good outcome this time.

They’re doing great, so I think that’s the best part of all of it. They came through it. I think one thing as you get older as an athlete, one thing for me experiencing a lot of different things over the course of my career, there’s a lot of family things that take place. My situation, it could be my parents, but also I have kids. There [are] a lot of things that happen in your life. Like all of us, as you get older, there’s more that you take on. I still obviously love going out there and competing, but on the other side of that there is a lot of family things that are very important to me. -Tom Brady speaking to the reporters (via NBC)

While this will be Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance, the 43-year-old NFL veteran never played as a wild-card in the postseason during his 20-year sojourn with the New England Patriots. Brady has an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles and could make it seven in two weeks' time when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Chiefs and the Buccaneers have only played 13 times and Kansas City had lost five straight games before a 27-24 win in Tampa on November 29. Tom Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.

(Image Courtesy: NFL.com)