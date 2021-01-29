Deshaun Watson Trade Request: NFL Fans React As Texans QB Wants Out Of Houston

Three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson has “formally” requested that the Houston Texans deal him to a new franchise. The 25-year-old quarterback, on Thursday, handed in his trade request only hours after Texans named David Culley as the franchise's new head coach, but his request reportedly had nothing to do with the hiring of Culley. Instead, Watson's anger is with the team that selected him with the 2017 NFL Draft and the Houston faithful have also taken to social media to vent out their frustrations at the Texans board.

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Deshaun Watson trade request? Is the Texans QB leaving Houston?

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Deshaun Watson has officially handed in his trade request to leave the Houston Texans. Although it is believed that Watson was keen on leaving the Texans for several weeks, he handed in his official trade request on Thursday, meaning that the appointment of new head coach, David Culley, is unlikely to change the quarterback's mind.

Watson signed a four-year, $156m contract extension with the Texans in September 2020, and the AFC South Division side are under no obligation to trade him. However, despite the Texans insisting that they have no intention of parting with one of the top QBs in the NFL in his prime, reports suggest they are unlikely to keep a player that has no intention of playing for the team.

Why is Deshaun Watson leaving Houston?

Reports from ESPN suggest that Deshaun's dissatisfaction has stemmed from a lack of input over the team’s future and direction. Earlier in January, reporter Chris Mortensen reported that the quarterback was also unhappy with the entire culture of the Texans.

The Texans stumbled to a 4-12 record in 2020, but Watson operated as a one-man army, leading the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and yards per attempt (8.9) while also setting career highs in completion percentage (70.2), touchdown passes (33, against just seven picks) and passer rating (112.4).

Fans on social media were also quick to react to Watson's trade request. Like Watson, the majority of the Houston fanbase aimed their frustrations at the team. On Twitter, one wrote, "We Texans don't deserve a player like Watson. Let him leave and be successful elsewhere" while another added, "SMH, just another day in the life of a being a Texans fan".

Houston fans love @deshaunwatson and he has proven his love for Htown. Their frustration is directed not at him, but the organization that has failed him. And having another huge Houston star want to leave, on the heels of James Harden, is really tough. — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) January 28, 2021

Can you fathom a franchise having a player as good as Deshaun Watson yet screwing it up so badly that they now may have to trade him only to go out in search of another QB as spectacular as Watson? Pure insanity! Teams search their whole existence trying to find a QB this good! — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) January 28, 2021

